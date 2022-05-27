Alexa
  • Directory of Taiwan
  1. Home
  2. World

AP Week in Pictures: Europe and Africa

By Associated Press
2022/05/27 16:08
Cindy Bruna poses for photographers upon arrival at the premiere of the film 'Armageddon Time' at the 75th international film festival, Cannes, southe...
The Paris Saint Germain team celebrate winning the during French League One championship by lifting the trophy after the end of season game between PS...
Women take selfies with their phones at sunset on the outskirts of Harare, Tuesday, May, 24, 2022. Zimbabwe joins the rest of Africa in commemorating ...
Feyenoord's Gyriel Dessers, top, fights for the ball with Roma's Chris Smalling, bottom, during the Europa Conference League final soccer match betwee...
Thousands of fans cheer as a bus carries the triumphant AC Milan soccer team players celebrating their 19th Italian Serie A top league title, in front...
Germany's Alexander Zverev serves against Argentina's Sebastian Baez during their second round match at the French Open tennis tournament in Roland Ga...
Girls and boys in red neckerchiefs salute, standing on Red Square during a ceremony to celebrate joining the Pioneers organization and 100th anniversa...
A boy plays in front of houses ruined by shelling in Borodyanka, Ukraine, Tuesday, May 24, 2022. (AP Photo/Natacha Pisarenko)
Russian Sgt. Vadim Shishimarin listens to his translator during a court hearing in Kyiv, Ukraine, Monday, May 23, 2022. The court sentenced the 21-yea...
Undertakers lower the coffin of Ukrainian serviceman Oleksander Matyukhin, 32, in Kharkiv, eastern Ukraine, Monday, May 23, 2022. (AP Photo/Bernat Arm...
Hail falls during a thunder and lighting storm as a police officer stands guard outside 10 Downing Street in London, Tuesday, May 24, 2022. British Pr...
Clouds drift over horse paddocks in Wehrheim, near Frankfurt, Germany, Wednesday, May 25, 2022. (AP Photo/Michael Probst)
Isabelle Huppert poses for photographers upon arrival at the premiere of the film 'Forever Young' at the 75th international film festival, Cannes, sou...
Dozens of migrants fall in the water while they struggle to cling to the side of an upturning boat off the waters of Tunisia early Wednesday, May 25, ...
Father and son of Russian Army Sgt. Daniil Dumenko, 35, who was killed during fighting in Ukraine, mourn during a farewell ceremony in his homeland in...

Cindy Bruna poses for photographers upon arrival at the premiere of the film 'Armageddon Time' at the 75th international film festival, Cannes, southe...

The Paris Saint Germain team celebrate winning the during French League One championship by lifting the trophy after the end of season game between PS...

Women take selfies with their phones at sunset on the outskirts of Harare, Tuesday, May, 24, 2022. Zimbabwe joins the rest of Africa in commemorating ...

Feyenoord's Gyriel Dessers, top, fights for the ball with Roma's Chris Smalling, bottom, during the Europa Conference League final soccer match betwee...

Thousands of fans cheer as a bus carries the triumphant AC Milan soccer team players celebrating their 19th Italian Serie A top league title, in front...

Germany's Alexander Zverev serves against Argentina's Sebastian Baez during their second round match at the French Open tennis tournament in Roland Ga...

Girls and boys in red neckerchiefs salute, standing on Red Square during a ceremony to celebrate joining the Pioneers organization and 100th anniversa...

A boy plays in front of houses ruined by shelling in Borodyanka, Ukraine, Tuesday, May 24, 2022. (AP Photo/Natacha Pisarenko)

Russian Sgt. Vadim Shishimarin listens to his translator during a court hearing in Kyiv, Ukraine, Monday, May 23, 2022. The court sentenced the 21-yea...

Undertakers lower the coffin of Ukrainian serviceman Oleksander Matyukhin, 32, in Kharkiv, eastern Ukraine, Monday, May 23, 2022. (AP Photo/Bernat Arm...

Hail falls during a thunder and lighting storm as a police officer stands guard outside 10 Downing Street in London, Tuesday, May 24, 2022. British Pr...

Clouds drift over horse paddocks in Wehrheim, near Frankfurt, Germany, Wednesday, May 25, 2022. (AP Photo/Michael Probst)

Isabelle Huppert poses for photographers upon arrival at the premiere of the film 'Forever Young' at the 75th international film festival, Cannes, sou...

Dozens of migrants fall in the water while they struggle to cling to the side of an upturning boat off the waters of Tunisia early Wednesday, May 25, ...

Father and son of Russian Army Sgt. Daniil Dumenko, 35, who was killed during fighting in Ukraine, mourn during a farewell ceremony in his homeland in...

May 20-May 26, 2022

While the suffering continued in Ukraine and fallen soldiers were buried both there and in Russia, a celebration of Africa Day brought the continent together. Meanwhile, across Europe, many soccer competitions were concluded for the season, drawing fans of victorious clubs onto the streets in celebration. In Cannes, meanwhile, movie stars were out in force.

This photo gallery highlights some of the most compelling images made or published in the week by The Associated Press from Europe and Africa. The selection was curated by Alexander Zemlianichenko, chief photographer for Russia and the Commonwealth of Independent States.

Follow AP visual journalism:

Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/apnews

AP Images on Twitter: http://twitter.com/AP_Images

AP Images blog: http://apimagesblog.com

Updated : 2022-05-27 18:08 GMT+08:00

MOST POPULAR

Alleged leaked audio reveals Chinese commanders planning mobilization for war with Taiwan
Alleged leaked audio reveals Chinese commanders planning mobilization for war with Taiwan
Taiwan receipt lottery numbers for March and April announced
Taiwan receipt lottery numbers for March and April announced
Taiwan flag spotted in new Top Gun film, premiers in Taiwan
Taiwan flag spotted in new Top Gun film, premiers in Taiwan
Taiwanese man commits suicide after losing nearly NT$60 million from Luna crypto crash
Taiwanese man commits suicide after losing nearly NT$60 million from Luna crypto crash
Taiwan's EVA Air to adopt new piece-based luggage policy from June 23, increasing baggage allowances
Taiwan's EVA Air to adopt new piece-based luggage policy from June 23, increasing baggage allowances
American couple adopts Taiwanese child after waiting 8 years
American couple adopts Taiwanese child after waiting 8 years
Life in Taiwan may not return to normal until after September: CECC
Life in Taiwan may not return to normal until after September: CECC
Taiwan reports 81,852 local COVID cases, record 104 deaths
Taiwan reports 81,852 local COVID cases, record 104 deaths
Taiwan to dole out sightseeing subsidies and revive tourism industry
Taiwan to dole out sightseeing subsidies and revive tourism industry
Taiwan Hi-Life customer buys cranberry juice for NT$25, wins NT$10 million
Taiwan Hi-Life customer buys cranberry juice for NT$25, wins NT$10 million