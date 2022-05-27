Taiwan’s Starlux Airlines rolls out new pleasure flight

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Starlux Airlines announced on Friday (May 27) it will launch a new pleasure flight in June that features Hong Kong delicacies and an experience on a wide-body Airbus A330neo airliner.

Scheduled for June 25, the aerial trip will highlight the coastal scenery of Taiwan facing the Pacific and the Miyako Islands in Japan’s Okinawa Prefecture. The event is organized in collaboration with ezTravel and sponsored by the Hong Kong Tourism Board, per CNA.

Passengers will be able to sample Michelin-starred Hong Kong cuisine in the airport lounge and partake in a raffle promising prizes of accommodation at Mandarin Oriental, Hong Kong. Tickets for the “micro-travel” venture start at NT$6,330 (US$216).

Meanwhile, the airline known for its dazzling marketing gimmicks has rolled out a second-edition flight jacket to mark the operation of the new A330neo jets from June 1. Brown on the outside and with a vibrant orange inner lining sporting a Starlux A330neo aircraft, the gender-neutral jacket comes in various sizes.