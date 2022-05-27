Taiwan president calls for investment agreement with EU

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — President Tsai Ing-wen (蔡英文) called for a bilateral investment agreement (BIA) with the European Union during a dinner marking Europe Day, reports said Friday (May 27).

She first mentioned the progress bilateral relations had made over the past few years in fields including human rights, supply chains, trade, academic, and cultural exchanges, CNA reported. Innovative forums organized by the European Economic and Trade Office in Taiwan had laid the foundation for even more practical cooperation projects, according to the president.

Tsai also emphasized progress on economic and trade relations with Central and Eastern Europe, with a fund set up by the National Development Council to promote the development of strategic sectors including biotechnology, semiconductors, and laser technology.

An even more significant step forward would be achieved by the conclusion of a BIA fortifying bilateral partnership relations, Tsai said. The president identified green energy, the digital economy, and the rebuilding of secure and resilient supply chains as important areas of cooperation with the EU.