Alexa
  • Directory of Taiwan
  1. Home
  2. Politics

Taiwan president calls for investment agreement with EU

Tsai Ing-wen names green energy, digital economy, resilient supply chains as key cooperation areas

By Matthew Strong, Taiwan News, Staff Writer
2022/05/27 16:56
President Tsai Ing-wen speaks at the Europe Day dinner in Taipei Thursday May 26. (CNA, Presidential Office photo)

President Tsai Ing-wen speaks at the Europe Day dinner in Taipei Thursday May 26. (CNA, Presidential Office photo)

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — President Tsai Ing-wen (蔡英文) called for a bilateral investment agreement (BIA) with the European Union during a dinner marking Europe Day, reports said Friday (May 27).

She first mentioned the progress bilateral relations had made over the past few years in fields including human rights, supply chains, trade, academic, and cultural exchanges, CNA reported. Innovative forums organized by the European Economic and Trade Office in Taiwan had laid the foundation for even more practical cooperation projects, according to the president.

Tsai also emphasized progress on economic and trade relations with Central and Eastern Europe, with a fund set up by the National Development Council to promote the development of strategic sectors including biotechnology, semiconductors, and laser technology.

An even more significant step forward would be achieved by the conclusion of a BIA fortifying bilateral partnership relations, Tsai said. The president identified green energy, the digital economy, and the rebuilding of secure and resilient supply chains as important areas of cooperation with the EU.
Taiwan-EU relations
Taiwan-EU bilateral trade
Taiwan-EU BIA
BIA
Tsai Ing-wen
Europe Day

RELATED ARTICLES

Nearly 50% of Taiwanese say Tsai not ready for Chinese invasion
Nearly 50% of Taiwanese say Tsai not ready for Chinese invasion
2022/05/25 13:12
China's Global Times editorials on Taiwan are so bad they are funny
China's Global Times editorials on Taiwan are so bad they are funny
2022/05/22 22:03
Taiwan president rides high in polls despite COVID surge
Taiwan president rides high in polls despite COVID surge
2022/05/20 20:46
Taiwan pollster sees health minister as candidate for Taipei mayor
Taiwan pollster sees health minister as candidate for Taipei mayor
2022/05/13 17:09
Photo of the Day: Tsai's doppelganger spotted on Taipei MRT
Photo of the Day: Tsai's doppelganger spotted on Taipei MRT
2022/05/09 16:07

Updated : 2022-05-27 18:01 GMT+08:00

MOST POPULAR

Alleged leaked audio reveals Chinese commanders planning mobilization for war with Taiwan
Alleged leaked audio reveals Chinese commanders planning mobilization for war with Taiwan
Taiwan receipt lottery numbers for March and April announced
Taiwan receipt lottery numbers for March and April announced
Taiwan flag spotted in new Top Gun film, premiers in Taiwan
Taiwan flag spotted in new Top Gun film, premiers in Taiwan
Taiwanese man commits suicide after losing nearly NT$60 million from Luna crypto crash
Taiwanese man commits suicide after losing nearly NT$60 million from Luna crypto crash
Taiwan's EVA Air to adopt new piece-based luggage policy from June 23, increasing baggage allowances
Taiwan's EVA Air to adopt new piece-based luggage policy from June 23, increasing baggage allowances
American couple adopts Taiwanese child after waiting 8 years
American couple adopts Taiwanese child after waiting 8 years
Life in Taiwan may not return to normal until after September: CECC
Life in Taiwan may not return to normal until after September: CECC
Taiwan reports 81,852 local COVID cases, record 104 deaths
Taiwan reports 81,852 local COVID cases, record 104 deaths
Taiwan to dole out sightseeing subsidies and revive tourism industry
Taiwan to dole out sightseeing subsidies and revive tourism industry
Taiwan Hi-Life customer buys cranberry juice for NT$25, wins NT$10 million
Taiwan Hi-Life customer buys cranberry juice for NT$25, wins NT$10 million