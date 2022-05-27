JustKitchen’s Go Lean recognized as eco-friendly by Foodpanda in Taiwan

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Taiwan's ghost kitchen operator JustKitchen announced on Thursday (May 26) its Go Lean brand has been recognized as eco-friendly by delivery service Foodpanda.

For Go Lean to be listed with the designation, it had to meet the criteria set out by Foodpanda. Brands must meet at least four out of nine evaluation points. Go Lean achieved five, including:

More than 70% of food ingredients are sourced from local farms Limiting packaging to reduce waste Providing product labels that include food and nutrition details and proper disposal information Using electronic invoices to achieve the paperless concept Recycling and composting food products

JustKitchen noted that Go Lean replaced plastic lunch boxes with non-toxic ones made from plant-based fibers. The lunch boxes are also compostable, to reduce waste from Go Lean locations.

All 21 JustKitchen locations throughout the country offer the Go Lean menu. “We are pleased that Foodpanda has recognized Go Lean and the effort of our team to make it a more sustainable and eco-friendly option for delivery-only customers in Taiwan,” said Jason Chen (陳星豪), CEO and co-founder.

The company uses a hub-and-spoke operating model, which sees advanced food preparation carried out at larger hub kitchens and final meal preparation handled at smaller spoke kitchens in densely populated areas.