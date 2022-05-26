Ukrainian refugees: A new life in Germany

Olexandra fled Kyiv on March 23. Today, she lives in Bergisch Gladbach, a city in western Germany. "I want to go home, but it's not yet possible," she... Olexandra fled Kyiv on March 23. Today, she lives in Bergisch Gladbach, a city in western Germany. "I want to go home, but it's not yet possible," she tells DW. "Sometimes, I want to drop everything and return to Kyiv, even though bombs are falling on the city." She says it is tough living in a foreign country. But "we must save as many lives as possible so we can rebuild Ukraine."