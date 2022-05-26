Alexa
NWSL Glance

By Associated Press
2022/05/26 22:05
All Times EDT

W L T Pts GF GA
SAN DIEGO WAVE FC 4 1 0 12 8 2
ANGEL CITY FC 3 1 0 9 4 2
Louisville 2 1 2 8 6 5
Houston 2 1 1 7 5 2
Orlando 2 2 1 7 7 10
Chicago 2 1 0 6 7 5
OL Reign 1 1 3 6 4 4
Portland 1 1 2 5 4 3
Washington 1 1 2 5 3 3
Gotham FC 1 2 0 3 3 5
Kansas City 0 4 1 1 2 9
North Carolina 0 3 0 0 2 5

NOTE: Three points for victory, one point for tie.

___

Saturday, May 21

Houston 2, Portland 0

Angel City FC 1, Kansas City 0

Sunday, May 22

San Diego Wave FC 1, North Carolina 0

Louisville 1, Gotham FC 0

Washington 0, OL Reign 0, tie

Chicago 4, Orlando 2

Wednesday, May 25

OL Reign 1, Kansas City 0

Friday, May 27

Washington at Orlando, 7 p.m.

Saturday, May 28

Portland at Chicago, 8 p.m.

Sunday, May 29

San Diego Wave FC at OL Reign, 3 p.m.

North Carolina at Houston, 7 p.m.

Gotham FC at Angel City FC, 8 p.m.

Monday, May 30

Louisville at Kansas City, 3 p.m.

Wednesday, June 1

Chicago at Washington, 7:30 p.m.

Friday, June 3

Orlando at Houston, 8:30 p.m.

Angel City FC at Portland, 10:30 p.m.

Saturday, June 4

OL Reign at Chicago, 3 p.m.

Washington at Gotham FC, 7 p.m.

North Carolina at Louisville, 8 p.m.

San Diego Wave FC at Kansas City, 8:30 p.m.

Tuesday, June 7

Houston at Angel City FC, 10 p.m.

Updated : 2022-05-27 15:41 GMT+08:00

