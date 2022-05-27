Alexa
Taiwan to hold more trade talks with US in coming weeks

Discussions will focus on bolstering economic cooperation, supply chain resilience

By Kelvin Chen, Taiwan News, Staff Writer
2022/05/27 15:14
Taiwan, US flags (Getty Images)

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — The U.S. and Taiwan plan to hold further talks to deepen economic ties in the near future, those familiar with the matter said recently.

The discussions will focus on strengthening economic cooperation and supply chain resilience, Bloomberg cited the individuals as saying. They added the meeting will also likely cover areas such as trade facilitation and agricultural trade.

The talks are aimed at improving U.S.-Taiwan economic relations and will go beyond existing negotiations under the Taiwan-U.S. Trade and Investment Framework Agreement, the individuals were quoted as saying.

The discussion points are similar to those mentioned by the recently launched Indo-Pacific Economic Framework (IPEF), which now has 13 members, Bloomberg reported. Taiwan was excluded from being a founding member of the framework, due to some member nations’ concerns about retaliation from Beijing.

Taiwan’s Minister-Without-Portfolio John Deng (鄧振中) on May 20 met with U.S. Trade Representative Katherine Tai to discuss opportunities that deepen bilateral economic relations, advance mutual trade priorities, and promote innovation and inclusive economic growth for workers and businesses, according to the Office of the U.S. Trade Representative. The two officials also underscored the role of labor and environmental standards in economic growth.
Taiwan
U.S.
IPEF
trade talks
economic ties

Updated : 2022-05-27 16:30 GMT+08:00

