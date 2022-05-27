Taiwan reports record-high 94,808 local COVID cases, 126 deaths

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — The Central Epidemic Command Center (CECC) announced 94,808 local COVID cases on Friday (May 27) and 126 deaths, both record single-day highs.

CECC head Chen Shih-chung (陳時中) also confirmed 47 imported cases, bringing the country's total case count to 1,735,067. The 104 deaths brought the country's total COVID death toll to 1,784.

Local cases

The local cases include 44,942 males, 49,823 females, and 43 cases still under investigation, ranging in age from under 5 to their 90s. New Taipei City reported the most cases with 19,363, followed by 11,501 in Taichung City, 11,270 in Kaohsiung City, 10,074 in Taoyuan City, 9,503 in Taipei City, 7,376 in Tainan City, 4,240 in Changhua County, 2,765 in Pingtung County, 2,716 in Hsinchu County, 2,195 in Miaoli County, 2,147 in Hsinchu City, 2,043 in Keelung City, 1,779 in Yilan County, 1,749 in Hualien County, 1,713 in Yunlin County, 1,330 in Nantou County, 1,088 in Chiayi County, 932 in Taitung County, 651 in Chiayi City, 192 in Penghu County, 147 in Kinmen County, and 34 in Lienchiang County.

COVID deaths

The 126 deaths announced on Friday include 77 males and 49 females ranging in age from their teens to their 90s. All of these patients were classified as severe cases, 113 had a history of chronic disease, and 52 were not vaccinated. Their dates of diagnosis ranged from April 30 to May 21 and dates of death from May 16-24.

Imported cases

The 47 imported cases include 28 males and 19 females ranging in age from under 5 teens to their 50s. They arrived between May 25-26, and their countries of origin are still being investigated.

COVID case statistics

Since the pandemic began, Taiwan has carried out 10,789,017 COVID tests, with 9,059,842 coming back negative. Of the 1,735,067 confirmed cases, 12,770 were imported, 1,722,243 were local, 36 came from the Navy's "Goodwill Fleet," three from a cargo pilot cluster, one is unresolved, and 14 are under investigation.

Up until now, 1,784 individuals have succumbed to the disease. Of the 1,769 deaths from local infections, 793 were in New Taipei City; 507 in Taipei City; 88 in Keelung City; 59 in Taichung City; 47 in Kaohsiung City; 42 in Taoyuan City; 38 in Changhua County; 30 in Hualien County; 28 in Tainan City; 27 Yilan County; 23 in Pingtung County; 18 each in Hsinchu County and Taitung County; 16 in Yunlin County; nine each in Nantou County and Chiayi County; eight in Chiayi City; six in Miaoli County; two in Kinmen County; and one in Hsinchu City. The 15 other deaths were imported cases.