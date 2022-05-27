Alexa
Stalking can incur imprisonment in Taiwan after June 1

At least 200 cases have been reported after enactment of law in December 2021

By Huang Tzu-ti, Taiwan News, Staff Writer
2022/05/27 14:13
(Pixabay image)

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Those found of guilty of stalking or harassment in Taiwan will be subject to a maximum sentence of five years after the law enters effect on June 1.

Enacted in November 2021, the Stalking and Harassment Prevention Act (跟蹤騷擾防制法) intends to protect freedom of movement and personal safety, and prevent gender-based violence through timely intervention by law enforcement.

This follows a string of incidents over the years when women in particular have fallen victim to persistent stalking and other harassment behaviors. Last April, one such case in Pingtung ended in femicide and a legislator’s abuse by her boyfriend gripped national headlines.

Over 200 incidents reported during the past six months were deemed an offense under the act, according to Hsieh Cheng-fu (謝承甫), an official of the National Police Agency. He said on Thursday (May 26) that about 30% of the crimes involved threatening or stalking victims, per CNA.

In one example, an individual from New Taipei reported having been approached by a former colleague multiple times on the street between 2020 and 2021. The perpetrator allegedly touched and stalked the victim after a failed courtship, Hsieh noted.

Training has been conducted and an additional 143 police officers have been brought in to enforce the act, bringing the total to 436.

Behaviors specified as stalking or harassment include following or spying on a person, threatening or verbally abusing a person, inappropriate courting, sending or displaying texts, taking audio files of specific persons, and others. This is punishable by up to five years behind bars and/or a fine between NT$100,000 (US$3,409) and NT$500,000.
Updated : 2022-05-27 15:34 GMT+08:00

