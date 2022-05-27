Almond Flour Market [BENEFITS] 2022 : In depth Assessment, Key Trend, Industry Drivers and Future Roadmap 2030

Quadintel published a new report on the Almond Flour Market. The research report consists of thorough information about demand, growth, opportunities, challenges, and restraints. In addition, it delivers an in-depth analysis of the structure and possibility of global and regional industries.
Global Almond Flour Market is valued at approximately USD 1454.9 million in 2021 and is anticipated to grow with a healthy growth rate of more than 8.10 % over the forecast period 2022-2028.
Almond Flour is used in households, food & beverage, industrial, cosmetics, dietary supplements and in the making of breakfast cereals and other food items. The increasing awareness towards healthy food consumption has led to the adoption of Almond Flour across the forecast period. For Instance: According to healthbenefitsof.org in 2021, the benefits of almonds are popular due to its health benefits.
Almond Flour is useful for cancer patients, in diabetes in losing weight and keeps the heart healthy. According to the World Health Organization in 2020, public health is a major concern globally thus, WHO is working to spread awareness regarding healthy habits and nutritional supplements. As per the same source, limiting free sugar intake to about less than 10 % of total energy intake is beneficial. And salt intake to less than 5 g per day. Rising demand for gluten-free flour enhances the market growth of almond floor. Also, with the increasing spending towards fitness, the adoption & demand for Almond Flour is likely to increase the market growth during the forecast period. However, fluctuating prices of raw materials impede the growth of the market over the forecast period of 2022-2028.
The geographical regions considered for the Global Almond Flour Market analysis include Asia Pacific, North America, Europe, Latin America and Rest of the World. Asia pacific is expected to lead the world Almond Flour market due to the growing demand for dietary supplements, rising consumer base and growing production of almonds. Whereas, Asia-Pacific is also estimated to attain a maximum growth rate during 2022-2028. Factors such as rising disposable income, increasing awareness towards the nutritional benefits of almonds and increasing population would create beneficial growth forecasts for the Almond Flour market across Asia-Pacific region.
Major market players included in this report are:
Hodgson Mill
WellBees
Honest to Goodness
Blue Diamond Almonds
TREEHOUSE ALMONDS
McKenzie’s Foods,
Austrade,
Texas Star Nut and Food Co.,
Oleander Bio,
Olam International,
The objective of the study is to define market sizes of different segments & countries in recent years and to forecast the values to the coming eight years. The report is designed to incorporate both qualitative and quantitative aspects of the industry within each of the regions and countries involved in the study. Furthermore, the report also caters the detailed information about the crucial aspects such as driving factors & challenges which will define the future growth of the market. Additionally, the report shall also incorporate available opportunities in micro markets for stakeholders to invest along with the detailed analysis of competitive landscape and product offerings of key players. The detailed segments and sub-segment of the market are explained below:
By Form:
Blanched
Natural
By End-User:
Household
Food and Beverage
Industrial
Cosmetics
Dietary Supplements
Others
By Nature:
Organic
Conventional
By Distribution Channel:
Direct
Indirect
By Region:
North America
U.S.
Canada
Europe
UK
Germany
France
Spain
Italy
ROE
Asia Pacific
China
India
Japan
Australia
South Korea
RoAPAC
Latin America
Brazil
Mexico
Rest of the World
Furthermore, years considered for the study are as follows:
Historical year – 2018, 2019, 2020
Base year – 2021
Forecast period – 2022 to 2028
Target Audience of the Global Almond Flour Market in Market Study:
Key Consulting Companies & Advisors
Large, medium-sized, and small enterprises
Venture capitalists
Value-Added Resellers (VARs)
Third-party knowledge providers
Investment bankers
