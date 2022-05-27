Frozen Meat Market [DEMAND] 2022 : Analysis Covering Size, Share, Growth, Trends and Upcoming Opportunities 2030

Quadintel published a new report on the Frozen Meat Market. The research report consists of thorough information about demand, growth, opportunities, challenges, and restraints. In addition, it delivers an in-depth analysis of the structure and possibility of global and regional industries.

Global Frozen Meat Market is valued at approximately USD 32.49 billion in 2021 and is anticipated to grow with a healthy growth rate of more than 5.5% over the forecast period 2022-2028.

Meat is frozen after slaughter to a temperature of minus 8 degrees Celsius or below. With the increasing pace of technological advancements, the shelf life of frozen meats is increasing wisely and hence creates more opportunities for the frozen meat Market.

These advancements replenish to provide the best quality and fresh meats and hence push the sales of frozen meat Market. Increasing demand for ready-to-eat food drives the frozen meat Market. Changing habits and shifting towards convenience food along with the increasing population, consumers are adopting new habits in food culture and hence increasing the demand for packaged food, ready to eat, or microwaveable food products. Supermarkets and Hypermarkets hold the highest Market share in the distribution channel. To increase and maintain the frozen food shelf-life, manufacturers are rapidly adopting technological advancements and innovations. Degrading sales of frozen meat was perceived for the past two years due to supply chain interruptions during the pandemic. Increased shelf life of frozen meats increases its opportunities in import-export. For instance, BRF has its distribution networks through which it reaches directly to wholesalers and food processors of approx. 140 countries.

The key regions considered for the global Frozen Meat Market study include Asia Pacific, North America, Europe, Latin America, and the Rest of the World. The increasing number of distribution channels including large retail chains in the Asia Pacific region accelerate the growth of the frozen meat Market in the region. Online distribution channel facilitates doorstep delivery and hence boost the demand for frozen meat Market in South Africa. Asia Pacific frozen meat Market is anticipated to grow with the highest CAGR during the forecast period. Japan accounts for more imports of the frozen meat Market. Raising demand for meat boosts the frozen meat Market globally over the forecast period 2022-2028.

Major Market players included in this report are:

Kerry Group Plc

Associated British Foods Plc

BRF S.A.

Marfrig Group.

Tyson Foods, Inc.

Arcadian Organic and Natural Meat Co.

Pilgrim`s Pride Corporation

Verde Farms

Cargill Beef

XIAMEN YINXIANG GROUP CO., LT

The objective of the study is to define Market sizes of different segments & countries in recent years and to forecast the values for the coming eight years. The report is designed to incorporate both qualitative and quantitative aspects of the industry within each of the regions and countries involved in the study. Furthermore, the report also caters the detailed information about the crucial aspects such as driving factors & challenges which will define the future growth of the Market. Additionally, the report shall also incorporate available opportunities in micro Markets for stakeholders to invest along with the detailed analysis of competitive landscape and product offerings of key players. The detailed segments and sub-segment of the Market are explained below:

By Product Type:

Beef

Pork

Chicken

Others

By Distribution Channel:

Convenience Stores

SuperMarket & HyperMarket

Online

By Region:

North America

U.S.

Canada

Europe

UK

Germany

France

Spain

Italy

ROE

Asia Pacific

China

India

Japan

Australia

South Korea

RoAPAC

Latin America

Brazil

Mexico

Rest of the World

Furthermore, years considered for the study are as follows:

Historical year – 2018, 2019, 2020

Base year – 2021

Forecast period – 2022 to 2028

Target Audience of the Global Frozen Meat Market in Market Study:

Key Consulting Companies & Advisors

Large, medium-sized, and small enterprises

Venture capitalists

Value-Added Resellers (VARs)

Third-party knowledge providers

Investment bankers

Investors

