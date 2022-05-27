Savory Snack Product Market [IMPACT COVID-19] 2022 : Study Reveals Growth Factors and Competitive Outlook for Future 2030

Quadintel published a new report on the Savory Snack Product Market. The research report consists of thorough information about demand, growth, opportunities, challenges, and restraints. In addition, it delivers an in-depth analysis of the structure and possibility of global and regional industries.

Global Savory Snack Product Market is valued approximately at USD 184.2 billion in 2021 and is anticipated to grow with a healthy growth rate of more than 5.2% over the forecast period 2021-2027.

Savory snacks are foods that have a salty or spicy flavor rather than a sweet profile. Savory snacks are produced with a variety of ingredients such as vegetables, nuts, grains, fruits, vegetable oils, and spices. These tasty treats are loaded with fiber, vitamins, minerals.

The market is driven by the key factors such as expansion of the retail industry globally and increasing demand for convenient food products. The retail industry is one of the world’s leading sales channels for savory snack goods. The United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, France, Australia, and other industrialized countries have a wide network of supermarkets and hypermarkets that serve the majority of the population. For instance, as per Statista, the total sales generated from retail market was USD 25 trillion in 2019 with the forecast to reach USD 27 trillion by 2022. Moreover, growing eCommerce penetration in the developing countries boost the market growth of savory snack product. For instance, as per Statista, e-commerce market in Africa expanded from 3.9 percent in 2019 to 27.9 percent in 2021. Further, it is forecast to reach 40 percent by 2025. However, growing inclination of consumers towards low fat and low sodium products impedes the growth of the market over the forecast period of 2021-2027.

The geographical regions considered for the study of global Savory Snack product market analysis includes Asia Pacific, North America, Europe, Latin America and Rest of the World. North America is leading the market in terms of revenue. Factors such as growing demand of sacks and convenience food across the region. APAC is expected to be the fastest growing region in upcoming years owing to rising consumers’ preference for convenience food in an urbanized world.

Major market player included in this report are:

BLUE DIAMOND GROWERS

NESTLE SA

THE KRAFT HEINZ COMPANY

HAIN CELESTIAL

THE LORENZ BAHLSEN SNACK-WORLD GMBH & CO KG

CONAGRA BRANDS

GRUPO BIMBO

UNIVERSAL ROBINA CORPORATION

MARS, INCORPORATED

OLD DUTCH FOODS INC.

The objective of the study is to define market sizes of different segments & countries in recent years and to forecast the values to the coming eight years. The report is designed to incorporate both qualitative and quantitative aspects of the industry within each of the regions and countries involved in the study. Furthermore, the report also caters the detailed information about the crucial aspects such as driving factors & challenges which will define the future growth of the market. Additionally, the report shall also incorporate available opportunities in micro markets for stakeholders to invest along with the detailed analysis of competitive landscape and product offerings of key players. The detailed segments and sub-segment of the market are explained below:

By product:

Potato chips

Extruded snacks

Popcorn

Nuts & seeds

Puffed snacks

Tortillas

Other products

By Flavor:

Barbeque

Spice

Salty

Plain/unflavoured

Other flavours

By distribution channel:

Retail

foodservice

By Region:

North America

U.S.

Canada

Europe

UK

Germany

France

Spain

Italy

ROE

Asia Pacific

China

India

Japan

Australia

South Korea

RoAPAC

Latin America

Brazil

Mexico

Rest of the World

Furthermore, years considered for the study are as follows:

Historical year – 2018, 2019, 2020

Base year – 2021

Forecast period – 2022 to 2028

Target Audience of the Global Savory Snack Product Market in Market Study:

Key Consulting Companies & Advisors

Large, medium-sized, and small enterprises

Venture capitalists

Value-Added Resellers (VARs)

Third-party knowledge providers

Investment bankers

Investors

Table of Contents:

Market Overview

Market Definition and Scope

Market Dynamics

Market Industry Analysis

Market, Regional Analysis

Analysis of Leading Companies

Competitive Intelligence

Research Process

Market Analysis and Forecast, By Product Types

Factors Influencing

