Certificate Authority Market [DEMAND] 2022 : Outlook, Size, Share, Growth and Forecast Assumptions till 2030

Quadintel published a new report on the Certificate Authority Market. The research report consists of thorough information about demand, growth, opportunities, challenges, and restraints. In addition, it delivers an in-depth analysis of the structure and possibility of global and regional industries.

Global Certificate Authority Market is valued approximately USD 119.48 Million in 2021 and is anticipated to grow with a healthy growth rate of more than 12.3% over the forecast period 2022-2028.

The certified authority is an entity that issues digital certificates. A digital certificate endorses the ownership of a public key by the labeled theme of the certificate. Digital certificates add encryption for assuring website protection. The rising number of stringent regulatory standards and data privacy compliances, increasing incidences of HTTPS phishing attacks, growing concerns pertaining to loss of critical data, coupled with the surging adoption of cloud-based and virtualization technologies are the primary factors that are projected to boosts the Market demand around the world.

For instance, in April 2021, DigiCert launched the company’s new DigiCert Automation Manager- a containerized enterprise solution for on-premises, high-volume TLS certificate automation. However, a lack of awareness among organizations about the significance of SSL certificates is a major challenge before the Market growth. Also, the exponential rise in the adoption of IoT trends across industry verticals is anticipated to act as a catalyzing factor for the Market demand during the forecast period.

The key regions considered for the Global Certificate Authority Market study include Asia Pacific, North America, Europe, Latin America, and the Rest of the World. North America is the leading region across the world in terms of Market share owing to the execution of stringent data security regulations and compliance and the significant presence of primary certificate authorities. Whereas, Asia-Pacific is also anticipated to exhibit the highest CAGR over the forecast period 2022-2028. Factors such as rapid digital transformation, an increasing number of online businesses, as well as increased proliferation of the internet of things (IoT), would create lucrative growth prospects for the Certificate Authority Market across the Asia-Pacific region.

Major Market players included in this report are:

IdenTrust

DigiCert

Sectigo

GlobalSign

Entrust

GoDaddy

Let’s Encrypt

SSL.com

Trustwave

TWCA

The objective of the study is to define Market sizes of different segments & countries in recent years and to forecast the values to the coming eight years. The report is designed to incorporate both qualitative and quantitative aspects of the industry within each of the regions and countries involved in the study. Furthermore, the report also caters the detailed information about the crucial aspects such as driving factors & challenges which will define the future growth of the Market. Additionally, the report shall also incorporate available opportunities in micro markets for stakeholders to invest along with the detailed analysis of competitive landscape and Component offerings of key players. The detailed segments and sub-segment of the Market are explained below:

By Component:

Certificate Types

Services

By Certificate Types:

SSL Certificates

Secure Email Certificates

Code Signing Certificates

Authentication Certificates

By Services:

Support Services

Implementation and Integration Services

Managed PKI Services

By Organization Size:

Large Size Enterprises

Small and Medium Size Enterprises

By Vertical:

BFSI

Retail and eCommerce

Government and Defense

Healthcare and Life Sciences

IT and Telecom

Travel and Hospitality

Education

Other verticals

By Region:

North America

U.S.

Canada

Europe

UK

Germany

France

Spain

Italy

ROE

Asia Pacific

China

India

Japan

Australia

South Korea

RoAPAC

Latin America

Brazil

Mexico

Rest of the World

Furthermore, years considered for the study are as follows:

Historical year – 2018, 2019, 2020

Base year – 2021

Forecast period – 2022 to 2028

Target Audience of the Global Certificate Authority Market in Market Study:

Key Consulting Companies & Advisors

Large, medium-sized, and small enterprises

Venture capitalists

Value-Added Resellers (VARs)

Third-party knowledge providers

Investment bankers

Investors

Table of Contents:

Market Overview

Market Definition and Scope

Market Dynamics

Market Industry Analysis

Market, Regional Analysis

Analysis of Leading Companies

Competitive Intelligence

Research Process

Market Analysis and Forecast, By Product Types

Factors Influencing

What aspects regarding the regional analysis Market are included in this report?

Geographical regions covered in the report include North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America and Middle East and Africa region.

The report consists of detailed region-wise analysis of current and future market trends, providing information on product usage and consumption.

The growth rate of the market in every region, including their countries over the forecast period is included in the market report.

Based on what factors are the key market players assessed in this report?

The report offers detailed analysis of leading companies in the market across the globe.

It provides details of the major vendors involved in the Market including Key Players

A comprehensive overview of each company including the company profile, generated revenue, pricing of goods and

the manufactured products is incorporated in the report.

The facts and figures about market competitors along with standpoints of leading market players are presented in the report.

The recent developments, mergers and acquisitions related to mentioned key players are provided in the market report.

