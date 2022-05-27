Smart Irrigation Market [RESEARCH] 2022 : Key Major Challenges, Drivers, Growth Opportunities Analysis 2030

Quadintel published a new report on the Smart Irrigation Market. The research report consists of thorough information about demand, growth, opportunities, challenges, and restraints. In addition, it delivers an in-depth analysis of the structure and possibility of global and regional industries.

Global Smart Irrigation Market is valued approximately USD $$ billion in 2021 and is anticipated to grow with a healthy growth rate of more than % over the forecast period 2022-2030.

Smart irrigation systems are a combination of novel and innovative technologies that are used in precision agriculture. Smart irrigation uses sensors for historical or real-time data for analyzing the best watering routines and modifying watering schedules to boost competence. These sensors monitor soil conditions, weather, and plant water need to automatically regulate the watering schedule.

The increasing number of government initiatives to promote water conservation, the growth of smart cities, and the need for efficient irrigation systems, coupled with the reducing prices of controllers and sensors used in smart irrigation systems are chief driving factors that are surging the global market demand. For instance, according to the AsianInvestor, in 2021, there are above 500 smart-city projects are ongoing around the world with the technology spending of over USD 100 billion every year. Also, the market opportunity for intelligent cities is anticipated to reach more than USD 3 trillion by 2025. Thereby, the rising number of smart city initiatives is propelling the demand for smart irrigation in agricultural activities, which, in turn, augments the market growth. However, high costs and limited technical knowledge and skills among farmers, and lack of standardization in industry impede the growth of the market over the forecast period of 2022-2028. Also, advancements in communication technologies and the advent of 5G network, and the integration of smartphones with wireless irrigation controllers are anticipated to act as a catalyzing factor for the market demand during the forecast period.

The key regions considered for the global Smart Irrigation market study include Asia Pacific, North America, Europe, Latin America, and the Rest of the World. North America is the leading region across the world in terms of market share owing to the region being the early adopter of novel technologies, and rising government initiatives to promote water conservation. Whereas, Asia-Pacific is anticipated to exhibit the highest CAGR over the forecast period 2022-2028. Factors such as the increasing investments in the ag-tech sector, the emergence of IoT, and convergence of multiple control functionalities, would create lucrative growth prospects for the Smart Irrigation market across the Asia-Pacific region.

Major market players included in this report are:

Rain Bird Corporation

The Toro Company

Hunter Industries Ltd.

HydroPoint

Manna Irrigation

Stevens Water Monitoring Systems, Inc.

Rachio, Inc.

Weathermatic

AquaSpy, Inc.

Rain Machine

The objective of the study is to define market sizes of different segments & countries in recent years and to forecast the values to the coming eight years. The report is designed to incorporate both qualitative and quantitative aspects of the industry within each of the regions and countries involved in the study. Furthermore, the report also caters the detailed information about the crucial aspects such as driving factors & challenges which will define the future growth of the market. Additionally, the report shall also incorporate available opportunities in micro markets for stakeholders to invest along with the detailed analysis of competitive landscape and product offerings of key players. The detailed segments and sub-segment of the market are explained below:

By Component

Controllers

(Evapotranspiration) ET-Based

Soil Sensor-Based

Sensors

Soil Moisture Sensors

Temperature Sensors

Rain/Freeze Sensors

Fertigation Sensors

Others

Water Flow Meters

Others

By System Type

Weather-based

Sensor-based

By Application

Agricultural

Greenhouses

Open-fields

Non-Agricultural

Residential

Turf & Landscape

Golf Courses

Others

By Region:

North America

U.S.

Canada

Europe

UK

Germany

France

Spain

Italy

ROE

Asia Pacific

China

India

Japan

Australia

South Korea

RoAPAC

Latin America

Brazil

Mexico

Rest of the World

Furthermore, years considered for the study are as follows:

Historical year – 2018, 2019, 2020

Base year – 2021

Forecast period – 2022 to 2028

Target Audience of the Global Smart Irrigation Market in Market Study:

Key Consulting Companies & Advisors

Large, medium-sized, and small enterprises

Venture capitalists

Value-Added Resellers (VARs)

Third-party knowledge providers

Investment bankers

Investors

Table of Contents:

Market Overview

Market Definition and Scope

Market Dynamics

Market Industry Analysis

Market, Regional Analysis

Analysis of Leading Companies

Competitive Intelligence

Research Process

Market Analysis and Forecast, By Product Types

Factors Influencing

The global market is forecast to witness a rapid growth, owing to increasing demand for technological advancements from end-users. Moreover, increasing investments in research and development activities, launches, partnerships, and other strategic initiatives will benefit the market. Furthermore, the growing focus of authorities towards increasing urbanization and industrialization is forecast to drive the market growth.

What aspects regarding the regional analysis Market are included in this report?

Geographical regions covered in the report include North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America and Middle East and Africa region.

The report consists of detailed region-wise analysis of current and future market trends, providing information on product usage and consumption.

The growth rate of the market in every region, including their countries over the forecast period is included in the market report.

Based on what factors are the key market players assessed in this report?

The report offers detailed analysis of leading companies in the market across the globe.

It provides details of the major vendors involved in the Market including Key Players

A comprehensive overview of each company including the company profile, generated revenue, pricing of goods and

the manufactured products is incorporated in the report.

The facts and figures about market competitors along with standpoints of leading market players are presented in the report.

The recent developments, mergers and acquisitions related to mentioned key players are provided in the market report.

