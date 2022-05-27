Global Routing Market [SHARE] 2022 :  Business overview, Upcoming Trends and Top Company Analysis Forecast 2030

Quadintel published a new report on the Global Routing Market. The research report consists of thorough information about demand, growth, opportunities, challenges, and restraints. In addition, it delivers an in-depth analysis of the structure and possibility of global and regional industries.

Global Routing Market is valued approximately USD $$ billion in 2021 and is anticipated to grow with a healthy growth rate of more than % over the forecast period 2022-2030.

Routing is the procedure of choosing a path for traffic in a network or across or between numerous networks. Routing is executed in a variety of networks involving circuit-switched networks like computer networks and the public switched telephone network.

Routing is gaining huge traction across various end-use verticals such as media & entertainment, BFSI, education, healthcare, residential, commercial, and many others. The surging demand for SDN and NFV, increasing volume of multimedia content generated through web applications and the internet, growing demand for cloud services, coupled with the emergence and adoption of smart homes facilities are the key driving factors for the global market growth. For instance, according to Statista, the total number of smart homes globally was recorded at 259.89 million in 2021. Also, the amount is anticipated to grow and reach almost 478.22 million by 2025. Accordingly, these factors are propelling the demand for routing in smart home facilities, thus, in turn, accelerating the market growth in the near future. However, various security concerns associated with virtualized environments and reluctance in shifting from legacy systems to virtualized systems impedes the growth of the market over the forecast period of 2022-2028. Also, the growing need for bandwidth in data centers and increasing adoption of connected devices in the education and healthcare sectors are anticipated to act as a catalyzing factor for the market demand during the forecast period.

The key regions considered for the global Routing market study include Asia Pacific, North America, Europe, Latin America, and the Rest of the World. North America is the leading region across the world in terms of market share owing to the growing adoption of emerging technologies such as SDN, NFV cloud, IoT, and connected devices and major market players in the region. Whereas, Asia-Pacific is anticipated to exhibit the highest CAGR over the forecast period 2022-2028. Factors such as the rise in the number of digitalization initiatives, as well as the development of emerging nations such as India, China, Australia, and many other, would create lucrative growth prospects for the Routing market across the Asia-Pacific region.

Major market players included in this report are:

Cisco

Huawei Technologies Co., Ltd.

Juniper Networks, Inc.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Development LP

Arista Networks, Inc.

ASUSTeK Computer Inc.

Nokia Corporation

Xiaomi Corporation

Allied Telesis, Inc.

Belkin International, Inc.

The objective of the study is to define market sizes of different segments & countries in recent years and to forecast the values to the coming eight years. The report is designed to incorporate both qualitative and quantitative aspects of the industry within each of the regions and countries involved in the study. Furthermore, the report also caters the detailed information about the crucial aspects such as driving factors & challenges which will define the future growth of the market. Additionally, the report shall also incorporate available opportunities in micro markets for stakeholders to invest along with the detailed analysis of competitive landscape and product offerings of key players. The detailed segments and sub-segment of the market are explained below:

By Type:

Wired

Wireless

By Placement:

Edge

Core

Virtual

By Application:

Datacenter

Enterprise

By Vertical:

BFSI

Healthcare

Education

Residential

Media & Entertainment

By Region:

North America

U.S.

Canada

Europe

UK

Germany

France

Spain

Italy

ROE

Asia Pacific

China

India

Japan

Australia

South Korea

RoAPAC

Latin America

Brazil

Mexico

Rest of the World

Furthermore, years considered for the study are as follows:

Historical year – 2018, 2019, 2020

Base year – 2021

Forecast period – 2022 to 2028

Target Audience of the Global Routing Market in Market Study:

Key Consulting Companies & Advisors

Large, medium-sized, and small enterprises

Venture capitalists

Value-Added Resellers (VARs)

Third-party knowledge providers

Investment bankers

Investors

Table of Contents:

Market Overview

Market Definition and Scope

Market Dynamics

Market Industry Analysis

Market, Regional Analysis

Analysis of Leading Companies

Competitive Intelligence

Research Process

Market Analysis and Forecast, By Product Types

Factors Influencing

