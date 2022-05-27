Livestock Identification Market [TOTAL SALES] 2022 : Demand, Outlook, Trends, Revenue, Future Growth Opportunities 2030

Quadintel published a new report on the Livestock Identification Market. The research report consists of thorough information about demand, growth, opportunities, challenges, and restraints. In addition, it delivers an in-depth analysis of the structure and possibility of global and regional industries.

Global Livestock Identification Market is valued approximately USD $$ billion in 2021 and is anticipated to grow with a healthy growth rate of more than % over the forecast period 2022-2030.

Livestock identification is performed by using a means of marking to detect and track particular animals. Livestock identification is mainly carried out for biosecurity control, tracking for research, agricultural purposes, and verification of ownership.

The rapid adoption of IoT- and AI-enabled devices for effective management of livestock, growing demand for automation in livestock farming, and increasing focus of farmers on real-time identification and monitoring of livestock are the key factors that are bolstering the global market demand. For instance, according to the DataProt, in 2021, there were above 10 billion active IoT devices were recorded and the amount is projected to increase and surpass 25.4 billion by 2030. Thereby, the rising penetration of IoT-enabled devices is surging the demand for livestock identification, which, in turn, accelerates market growth around the world. However, high initial investment and stringent government regulations, and barriers to trade livestock products impede the growth of the market over the forecast period of 2022-2028. Also, the increasing adoption of livestock identification technologies in developing countries and the growing number of dairy, poultry, and swine farms worldwide are anticipated to act as a catalyzing factor for the market demand during the forecast period.

The key regions considered for the global Livestock Identification market study include Asia Pacific, North America, Europe, Latin America, and the Rest of the World. North America is the leading region across the world in terms of market share owing to the rising investments in technological developments, along with the presence of well-established market players. Whereas, Asia-Pacific is anticipated to exhibit the highest CAGR over the forecast period 2022-2028. Factors such as the growing need to protect cattle from unfavorable climatic changes, as well as increasing demand for livestock-related food products, would create lucrative growth prospects for the Livestock Identification market across the Asia-Pacific region.

Major market players included in this report are:

Allflex Group

Datamars SA

Nedap

Leader Products Pty Ltd.

CAISLEY International GmbH

Livestock Improvement Corporation

Kupsan Tag Company

MS Schippers

Shearwell Data Ltd.

Luoyang Laipson Information Technology CO., Ltd

The objective of the study is to define market sizes of different segments & countries in recent years and to forecast the values to the coming eight years. The report is designed to incorporate both qualitative and quantitative aspects of the industry within each of the regions and countries involved in the study. Furthermore, the report also caters the detailed information about the crucial aspects such as driving factors & challenges which will define the future growth of the market. Additionally, the report shall also incorporate available opportunities in micro markets for stakeholders to invest along with the detailed analysis of competitive landscape and product offerings of key players. The detailed segments and sub-segment of the market are explained below:

By Offering

Hardware

Software

Services

By Device Lifecycle

Short Period

Long Period

By Species

Cattle

Poultry

Swine/Pig

Others

By Region:

North America

U.S.

Canada

Europe

UK

Germany

France

Spain

Italy

ROE

Asia Pacific

China

India

Japan

Australia

South Korea

RoAPAC

Latin America

Brazil

Mexico

Rest of the World

Furthermore, years considered for the study are as follows:

Historical year – 2018, 2019, 2020

Base year – 2021

Forecast period – 2022 to 2028

Target Audience of the Global Livestock Identification Market in Market Study:

Key Consulting Companies & Advisors

Large, medium-sized, and small enterprises

Venture capitalists

Value-Added Resellers (VARs)

Third-party knowledge providers

Investment bankers

Investors

Table of Contents:

Market Overview

Market Definition and Scope

Market Dynamics

Market Industry Analysis

Market, Regional Analysis

Analysis of Leading Companies

Competitive Intelligence

Research Process

Market Analysis and Forecast, By Product Types

Factors Influencing

The global market is forecast to witness a rapid growth, owing to increasing demand for technological advancements from end-users. Moreover, increasing investments in research and development activities, launches, partnerships, and other strategic initiatives will benefit the market. Furthermore, the growing focus of authorities towards increasing urbanization and industrialization is forecast to drive the market growth.

What aspects regarding the regional analysis Market are included in this report?

Geographical regions covered in the report include North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America and Middle East and Africa region.

The report consists of detailed region-wise analysis of current and future market trends, providing information on product usage and consumption.

The growth rate of the market in every region, including their countries over the forecast period is included in the market report.

Based on what factors are the key market players assessed in this report?

The report offers detailed analysis of leading companies in the market across the globe.

It provides details of the major vendors involved in the Market including Key Players

A comprehensive overview of each company including the company profile, generated revenue, pricing of goods and

the manufactured products is incorporated in the report.

The facts and figures about market competitors along with standpoints of leading market players are presented in the report.

The recent developments, mergers and acquisitions related to mentioned key players are provided in the market report.

