Embedded Antenna Systems Market [PROFIT] 2022 : By Solution Type, By Application Type and Forecast 2030

Quadintel published a new report on the Embedded Antenna Systems Market. The research report consists of thorough information about demand, growth, opportunities, challenges, and restraints. In addition, it delivers an in-depth analysis of the structure and possibility of global and regional industries.

Global Embedded Antenna Systems Market is valued approximately USD 3,2 million in 2021 and is anticipated to grow with a healthy growth rate of more than 14.9% over the forecast period 2022-2028.

Embedded antennas are a variety of antenna that uses metamaterials for boosting the performance of small antenna systems. Embedded antenna systems are gaining huge traction in various end-use verticals such as consumer electronics, communication, healthcare, industrial, automotive, etc. to directly integrate necessary wireless capabilities.

The rising adoption of embedded antennas in IoT devices, rising trend of miniaturization in consumer electronics, growing demand for low-power wide-area networks (LPWAN) in IoT applications, and development of the consumer electronics industry are the chief factors that are surging the global market demand. For instance, according to the Indian Brand Equity Foundation, in 2019, the appliances and consumer electronics market in India was recorded with a revenue of USD 10.93 billion. Also, the amount is anticipated to grow and reach around USD 21.18 billion by 2025. Therefore, the flourishing growth of consumer electronics is fostering the demand for embedded antenna systems, which, in turn, accelerates market growth in the near future. However, the lack of a uniform frequency range for wireless applications and the growing popularity of virtual antenna systems impedes the growth of the market over the forecast period of 2022-2028. Also, the development of 5G and the growth of the emerging economies are anticipated to act as a catalyzing factor for the market demand during the forecast period.

The key regions considered for the global Embedded Antenna Systems market study include Asia Pacific, North America, Europe, Latin America, and the Rest of the World. Asia-Pacific is the leading region across the world in terms of market share owing to the increasing government investments in urban planning and smart city development, along with the economic growth in the region. Whereas, North America is anticipated to exhibit a significant growth rate over the forecast period 2022-2028. Factors such as the high adoption of embedded antennas in cellular and LPWAN connectivity devices, and the rising presence of the leading market players, would create lucrative growth prospects for the Embedded Antenna Systems market across the North American region.

Major market players included in this report are:

Molex, LLC

Kyocera AVX Components Corporation

Linx Technologies

Antenova Ltd.

Yageo Corporation

Walsin Technology Corporation

TE Connectivity Ltd.

Airgain, Inc.

Mitsubishi Materials Corporation

Vishay Intertechnology, Inc.

The objective of the study is to define market sizes of different segments & countries in recent years and to forecast the values to the coming eight years. The report is designed to incorporate both qualitative and quantitative aspects of the industry within each of the regions and countries involved in the study. Furthermore, the report also caters the detailed information about the crucial aspects such as driving factors & challenges which will define the future growth of the market. Additionally, the report shall also incorporate available opportunities in micro markets for stakeholders to invest along with the detailed analysis of competitive landscape and product offerings of key players. The detailed segments and sub-segment of the market are explained below:

By Antenna Type

PCB Trace Antenna

Chip Antenna

Patch Antenna

Flexible Printed Circuit (FPC) Antenna

Others

By Connectivity

GNSS/GPS

Wi-Fi/Bluetooth

Cellular

mmWave (5G)

LPWAn

RFID

UWB

Others

By End User

Consumer Electronics

Communication (Datacom & Telecom)

Healthcare

Aerospace & Defense

Industrial

Automotive & Transportation

Others

By Region:

North America

U.S.

Canada

Europe

UK

Germany

France

Spain

Italy

ROE

Asia Pacific

China

India

Japan

Australia

South Korea

RoAPAC

Latin America

Brazil

Mexico

Rest of the World

Furthermore, years considered for the study are as follows:

Historical year – 2018, 2019, 2020

Base year – 2021

Forecast period – 2022 to 2028

Target Audience of the Global Embedded Antenna Systems Market in Market Study:

Key Consulting Companies & Advisors

Large, medium-sized, and small enterprises

Venture capitalists

Value-Added Resellers (VARs)

Third-party knowledge providers

Investment bankers

Investors

