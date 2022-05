People carry the remains of relatives who were killed during the Maoist-inspired insurgency to the cemetery for burial after authorities recently iden... People carry the remains of relatives who were killed during the Maoist-inspired insurgency to the cemetery for burial after authorities recently identified and returned the remains to families in Accomarca, Peru, Friday, May 20, 2022. Families of some of those killed buried the remains of their loved ones, including some of the 69 people killed by soldiers in 1985 in this mountainous town in Peru’s south. (AP Photo/Martin Mejia)