Gilbert, Tennessee beat Vanderbilt 10-1 in SEC Tournament

By Associated Press
2022/05/27 11:00
HOOVER, Ala. (AP) — Drew Gilbert went 2-for-4 with two RBIs and scored twice, five Tennessee pitchers combined to give up just five hits and the top-seeded Volunteers beat No. 8 seed Vanderbilt 10-1 on Thursday night in the SEC Tournament.

Tennessee (50-7) plays the winner between No. 12 seed Kentucky or fourth-seeded LSU on Friday. The Commodores play the loser in an elimination game.

Seth Stephenson was hit by a pitch to start the bottom of the first and scored when Gilbert hit a two-out double to left center to make it 1-0 and the Volunteers never trailed.

Stephenson led off the bottom of the third with a single and Jorel Ortega followed with a RBI double to spark a five-run inning and, after reaching base on a fielding error to begin the bottom of the fourth, Stephenson scored for the third time when Trey Lipscomb singled to make it 7-0.

Carter Young hit a solo shot in the top of the fifth for Vanderbilt (36-20).

Blade Tidwell started for Tennessee and allowed a run on three hits with three walks and three strikeouts in 4 1/3 innings. Kirby Connell gave up two hits in 1 2/3 scoreless innings of relief before Camden Sewell, Will Mabrey and Ben Joyce combined for three no-hit innings.

___

More AP college sports: https://apnews.com/hub/college-sports and https://twitter.com/AP_Top25

Updated : 2022-05-27 12:32 GMT+08:00

