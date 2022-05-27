Alexa
Taiwan holds bilateral meeting with US at 75th WHA

US health department assistant secretary reiterates support for Taiwan's WHO participation

By Kelvin Chen, Taiwan News, Staff Writer
2022/05/27 12:17
Taiwan Deputy Minister of Health and Welfare Lee Li-feng. 

Taiwan Deputy Minister of Health and Welfare Lee Li-feng.  (CNA photo)

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Taiwan’s Deputy Minister of Health and Welfare Lee Li-feng (李麗芬) on Wednesday (May 25) held a sideline meeting with U.S. Department of Health and Human Services Assistant Secretary for Global Affairs Loyce Pace at the 75th World Health Assembly (WHA) in Geneva, Switzerland.

The two officials acknowledged the long-lasting health cooperation between the two nations, including the recent U.S.-Taiwan Health Working Group meeting, according to a U.S. Mission Geneva press release. Pace reiterated support for Taiwan’s participation as an observer at the WHA and meaningful participation in the World Health Organization (WHO) and also praised Taiwan’s efforts in combating COVID-19.

Lee said Taiwan appreciates its “robust” health partnership with the U.S. as well as Washington’s support for Taiwan’s meaningful participation in the WHA. She said Taiwan is grateful for strong backing from the U.S. and other like-minded countries, adding that such support encourages Taiwan to continue trying to secure participation in the WHO.

Lee also shared Taiwan’s views on global health security and global preparedness and response against future public health threats. Lee and Pace both expressed their shared commitment to these goals and reaffirmed the importance of transparency and timely and accurate information sharing.

The two delegations pledged to maintain close communications and continue technical health collaboration under the memorandum of understanding between the American Institute in Taiwan and the Taipei Economic and Cultural Representative Office on health cooperation.
