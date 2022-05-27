Alexa
  • Directory of Taiwan
  1. Home
  2. Society

Japan to lift tourism ban, puts Taiwan on blue list

COVID testing, quarantine waived for travelers from blue list countries

  683
By Stephanie Chiang, Taiwan News, Staff Writer
2022/05/27 12:06
File photo of Mount Fuji. (Pexels, Md Farhabi Helal photo)

File photo of Mount Fuji. (Pexels, Md Farhabi Helal photo)

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Japan will further loosen its border control policy and quarantine requirements starting June 1 and has placed Taiwan on its blue list for countries with low COVID-19 infection rates.

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MOFA) announced in a statement on Thursday (May 26) that COVID testing and quarantine will be waived for Taiwanese travelers entering Japan from Taiwan, regardless of vaccination status, after the policy goes into effect. However, travelers must still hold a valid visa upon entry.

Japan also announced that starting June 10, foreign travelers may also enter as part of guided tour groups with set itineraries, CNA reported. However, Taiwan’s Tourism Bureau has yet to lift the ban on international tour groups coming to or departing from Taiwan, which was imposed in March 2020.

The Tourism Bureau was cited as saying that it began working with the tourism sector and the Central Epidemic Command Center (CECC) and making preparations for reopening in March. However, any changes in policies related to tourism will require approval from the CECC.
Japan
tourism
COVID-19
reopening
border control
quarantine
Central Epidemic Command Center
Tourism Bureau

RELATED ARTICLES

Taiwan rolls out new bailout as COVID surge bites
Taiwan rolls out new bailout as COVID surge bites
2022/05/26 16:28
Taiwan reports 81,852 local COVID cases, record 104 deaths
Taiwan reports 81,852 local COVID cases, record 104 deaths
2022/05/26 14:14
Life in Taiwan may not return to normal until after September: CECC
Life in Taiwan may not return to normal until after September: CECC
2022/05/26 12:52
Taiwan takes action to address severe COVID cases in kids
Taiwan takes action to address severe COVID cases in kids
2022/05/25 17:39
China orders local officials to watch televised discussion of economy
China orders local officials to watch televised discussion of economy
2022/05/25 17:20

Updated : 2022-05-27 13:28 GMT+08:00

MOST POPULAR

Alleged leaked audio reveals Chinese commanders planning mobilization for war with Taiwan
Alleged leaked audio reveals Chinese commanders planning mobilization for war with Taiwan
Taiwan receipt lottery numbers for March and April announced
Taiwan receipt lottery numbers for March and April announced
Taiwan flag spotted in new Top Gun film, premiers in Taiwan today
Taiwan flag spotted in new Top Gun film, premiers in Taiwan today
Taiwanese man commits suicide after losing nearly NT$60 million from Luna crypto crash
Taiwanese man commits suicide after losing nearly NT$60 million from Luna crypto crash
Taiwan's EVA Air to adopt new piece-based luggage policy from June 23, increasing baggage allowances
Taiwan's EVA Air to adopt new piece-based luggage policy from June 23, increasing baggage allowances
American couple adopts Taiwanese child after waiting 8 years
American couple adopts Taiwanese child after waiting 8 years
Life in Taiwan may not return to normal until after September: CECC
Life in Taiwan may not return to normal until after September: CECC
Taiwan reports 81,852 local COVID cases, record 104 deaths
Taiwan reports 81,852 local COVID cases, record 104 deaths
Taiwan Hi-Life customer buys cranberry juice for NT$25, wins NT$10 million
Taiwan Hi-Life customer buys cranberry juice for NT$25, wins NT$10 million
Taiwan reports 89,352 local COVID cases, record 76 deaths
Taiwan reports 89,352 local COVID cases, record 76 deaths