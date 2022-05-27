Japan to lift tourism ban, puts Taiwan on blue list

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Japan will further loosen its border control policy and quarantine requirements starting June 1 and has placed Taiwan on its blue list for countries with low COVID-19 infection rates.

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MOFA) announced in a statement on Thursday (May 26) that COVID testing and quarantine will be waived for Taiwanese travelers entering Japan from Taiwan, regardless of vaccination status, after the policy goes into effect. However, travelers must still hold a valid visa upon entry.

Japan also announced that starting June 10, foreign travelers may also enter as part of guided tour groups with set itineraries, CNA reported. However, Taiwan’s Tourism Bureau has yet to lift the ban on international tour groups coming to or departing from Taiwan, which was imposed in March 2020.

The Tourism Bureau was cited as saying that it began working with the tourism sector and the Central Epidemic Command Center (CECC) and making preparations for reopening in March. However, any changes in policies related to tourism will require approval from the CECC.