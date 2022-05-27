Ukraine: Zelenskyy criticizes EU disunity on sanctions — live updates

Zelenskyy expresses frustration with EU on sixth sanctions package

Ukraine's ambassador to Germany says Chancellor Scholz lacks leadership

US rejects Russia's latest call to lift sanctions

This article was last updated at 03:05 UTC/GMT

Russia's debt default dilemma

Russia may have escaped defaulting on its debt on Friday after making a $71 million (€66 million) payment before US authorities ended a waiver that allowed US bondholders to accept payments.

Earlier in the week, the US Treasury Department refused to renew a license that allowed Moscow to keep paying its debtholders through American banks.

Russia has almost $2 billion worth of payments falling due before the end of the year. Western sanctions imposed after the invasion of Ukraine have complicated the movement of money across borders.

The White House expected minimal impact on the US and global economy if Russia defaults.

"We expect the impact on the US and the global economy to be minimal, given Russia has already been isolated financially," White House spokesperson Karine Jean-Pierre said.

US says Russia's war caused food crisis not sanctions

The United States has rejected Russian President Vladimir Putin's call for the West to lift its economic sanctions so that grain exports from Ukraine would resume.

"This is Russia, who is actively blocking the export of food from Ukrainian ports, and is increasing world hunger. This is on them," White House spokeswoman Karine Jean-Pierre said.

Russia should "immediately cease its war on Ukraine," which impacted global food security, Jean-Pierre added.

Putin told Italian Prime Minister Mario Draghi in a phone call that Russia was prepared to make a "significant contribution" to avoid a looming food crisis if the West lifted tough economic measures imposed on it since the invasion of Ukraine.

The West imposed unprecedented sanctions on Russia after Putin ordered troops into neighboring Ukraine on February 24.

Ukraine envoy to Berlin disappointed by Scholz

Ukraine's ambassador to Germany Andriy Melnyk, accused Chancellor Olaf Scholz of lacking leadership and disregarding Ukrainian interests.

"Militarily, Ukraine is simply being let down by Berlin," Melnyk told German tabloid Bild.

He was disappointed that Scholz did not make further announcements about heavy weapon deliveries to Ukraine during his speech at the World Economic Forum.

"Unfortunately, it was a miss, especially regarding the immediate delivery of heavy weapons from Germany to stifle the enormous Russian offensive in the Donbas," Melnyk said.

His statement comes despite Germany's undertaking to send dozens of anti-aircraft tanks in July. Earlier this month, Defense Minister Christine Lambrecht said Germany would also send seven self-propelled howitzers to Ukraine.

US and Ukraine reportedly discuss danger of escalation

The United States has held discussions with Kyiv about the danger of escalation if Ukrainian forces strike deep into Russia, Reuters news agency reported.

Those involved in the discussions have not explicitly placed geographic restrictions on Ukrainian forces but have sought to reach a shared understanding of the risk of escalation, three US officials and diplomatic sources told Reuters.

"We have concerns about escalation and yet still do not want to put geographic limits or tie their hands too much with the stuff we're giving them," said one of the three US officials, speaking on condition of anonymity.

A second official said Washington and Kyiv had a shared "understanding" about the use of certain Western-provided weapon systems. "So far, we've been on the same page about the thresholds," the official said.

Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov warned the West that supplying weapons to Ukraine capable of hitting Russian territory would be "a serious step towards unacceptable escalation," according to remarks published on the Russian Foreign Ministry website on Thursday.

Zelenskyy complains about EU divisions over new Russia sanctions

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy is frustrated that the European Union has struggled to reach a consensus on its latest sanctions against Russia.

"How many more weeks will the European Union try to agree on a sixth package?" Zelenskyy said during a late-night address.

"Of course, I am grateful to those friends who are advocating new sanctions. But where do the people blocking this sixth package get their power from? Why are they allowed to hold such power?" he asked.

Hungary, which is dependent on Russian oil, is holding up the sixth round of punitive sanctions against Russia. An EU-wide embargo requires unanimity from all 27 member states.

Zelenskyy was also concerned about the intense Russian assault in the Donbas region of Ukraine. "The current offensive of the occupiers in the Donbas could make the region uninhabitable," Zelenskyy added.

Summary of Thursday's events in the war in Ukraine

Fighting in the Donbas area of eastern Ukraine is now at its most intense, Kyiv said, while urging Western allies to match the ferocity of the Russian attack with support for Ukraine.

"The enemy is storming the position of our troops simultaneously in several directions,'' said Ukrainian Deputy Defense Minister Hanna Maliar. "We have an extremely difficult and long stage of fighting ahead of us."

The military situation in eastern Ukraine is even worse than people say it is, Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba said. During a question and answer session with Twitter users, Kuleba said his country needs heavy weapons now to fight Russia effectively.

Russian President Vladimir Putin told Italian Prime Minister Mario Draghi that Moscow "is ready to make a significant contribution to overcoming the food crisis through the export of grain and fertilizer on the condition that politically motivated restrictions imposed by the West are lifted," according to a Kremlin readout of the call.

German Chancellor Olaf Scholz told the World Economic Forum in Davos that he was convinced that Russia would not win the war in Ukraine.

"Putin must not win his war in Ukraine, and I am convinced that he will not," Scholz told delegates on Thursday. The German chancellor said: "We must make Putin realize that there will not be a dictated peace, Ukraine won't accept it, and we neither."

Ukrainian prosecutors are seeking 12-year prison terms for two Russian soldiers who are on trial for war crimes. The two were accused of bombing civilian infrastructure in the Kharkiv region and have pleaded guilty. Their defense lawyer has asked for leniency.

You can revisit our live updates from May 26 here

lo/wd (AFP, AP, dpa, Reuters)