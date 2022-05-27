Alexa
  • Directory of Taiwan
  1. Home
  2. World

Boomers to play 1st home games since Olympic bronze

By Associated Press
2022/05/27 10:08
Boomers to play 1st home games since Olympic bronze

MELBOURNE, Australia (AP) — The Australian men’s basketball team will play its first home games since winning the Tokyo Olympic bronze medal last year in a series of World Cup Asian qualifiers at Melbourne.

Basketball Australia said Friday that the Boomers would headline the qualifying series involving China, Japan and Taiwan at John Cain Arena from June 30 to July 4. Australia plays China on June 30 to open the tournament.

Those Group B teams have played six of 12 matches. Australia leads the group with a 3-0 record and has already qualified for the second round.

At Tokyo last August, the Boomers created history when they defeated Slovenia 107-93 to win Australian men’s basketball’s first Olympic medal. Captain Patty Mills of the NBA's Brooklyn Nets scored a game-high 42 points to lead Australia.

___

More AP sports: https://apnews.com/hub/sports and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Updated : 2022-05-27 11:58 GMT+08:00

MOST POPULAR

Alleged leaked audio reveals Chinese commanders planning mobilization for war with Taiwan
Alleged leaked audio reveals Chinese commanders planning mobilization for war with Taiwan
Taiwan receipt lottery numbers for March and April announced
Taiwan receipt lottery numbers for March and April announced
Taiwan flag spotted in new Top Gun film, premiers in Taiwan today
Taiwan flag spotted in new Top Gun film, premiers in Taiwan today
Taiwan's EVA Air to adopt new piece-based luggage policy from June 23, increasing baggage allowances
Taiwan's EVA Air to adopt new piece-based luggage policy from June 23, increasing baggage allowances
Taiwanese man commits suicide after losing NT$60 million from Luna crypto crash
Taiwanese man commits suicide after losing NT$60 million from Luna crypto crash
American couple adopts Taiwanese child after waiting 8 years
American couple adopts Taiwanese child after waiting 8 years
Life in Taiwan may not return to normal until after September: CECC
Life in Taiwan may not return to normal until after September: CECC
Taiwan Hi-Life customer buys cranberry juice for NT$25, wins NT$10 million
Taiwan Hi-Life customer buys cranberry juice for NT$25, wins NT$10 million
Taiwan reports 81,852 local COVID cases, record 104 deaths
Taiwan reports 81,852 local COVID cases, record 104 deaths
Taiwan reports 89,352 local COVID cases, record 76 deaths
Taiwan reports 89,352 local COVID cases, record 76 deaths