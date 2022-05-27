Alexa
  • Directory of Taiwan
5-star recruit Fisher from Canada signs with Texas Tech

By Associated Press
2022/05/27 10:12
LUBBOCK, Texas (AP) — Five-star prospect Elijah Fisher from Canada has signed a financial aid agreement with Texas Tech and decided to reclassify to the Class of 2022 so he can join the Big 12 program this summer.

Red Raiders coach Mark Adams announced the signing Thursday.

The 6-foot-7 Fisher, who is 18 years old, is coming off his junior year at Crestwood Academy in Toronto, his sixth season competing at the varsity level. He had played on the varsity level since sixth grade.

Fisher averaged 28 points, 13 rebounds, seven assists and three steals per game this season for Crestwood. He set an Ontario Scholastic Basketball Association single-game record with a 75-point game.

The versatile Fisher was MVP of this year's BioSteel All-Canadian game, a high school all-star game featuring that country's top talent. He has also represented Canada in international play.

Updated : 2022-05-27 11:58 GMT+08:00

