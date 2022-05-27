Taiwan vows to work with US, like-minded partners to counter authoritarianism

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Taiwan will continue to work closely with the U.S. and other like-minded countries to counter authoritarian expansion, maintain Taiwan Strait security, and uphold peace, stability, and prosperity in the Indo-Pacific region, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MOFA) said on Thursday (May 26).

Following U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken's China policy speech at George Washington University on Thursday, MOFA said in a press release that it was pleased to hear Blinken reiterate Washington’s security commitments to Taiwan and support its international participation.

In his address, the secretary of state outlined the Biden administration's overall strategy toward China. He mentioned the strategic competitive relationship between the U.S. and China and reiterated that Washington continues to abide by the “one China” policy, based on the Taiwan Relations Act, the U.S.-China Three Joint Communiques, and the Six Assurances.

Blinken also condemned China’s military and diplomatic coercion of Taiwan, stressing that the U.S. opposes unilateral changes to the status quo in the Taiwan Strait. He pointed out that Washington is not attempting to alter Beijing’s political system, but will keep safeguarding international law and institutions that uphold peace and security and allow countries to coexist.

"We are not looking for conflict or a new Cold War. To the contrary, we're determined to avoid both,” the secretary of state said.

MOFA said that China's “relentless suppression” of Taiwan's security, economy, and international participation has caused great concern in the U.S. and the global community. As China continues to disrupt the rules-based international order, it is up to democratic partners to unite and respond together, the ministry added.