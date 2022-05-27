Alexa
Karros, UCLA beat Washington 14-8 in Pac-12 Tournament

By Associated Press
2022/05/27 09:15
SCOTTSDALE, Ariz. (AP) — Kyle Karros went 5-for-5 with four RBIs, Michael Curialle was 4-for-6 and drove in the go-ahead run in the sixth inning and UCLA beat Washington 14-8 Thursday night to avoid elimination from the Pac-12 Tournament.

Daylen Reyes hit a two-out double down the left-field line, advanced to third on a wild pitch and scored when Curialle singled to left-center to give No. 3 seed UCLA (36-21) the lead for good at 7-6 in the top of the sixth inning.

The Bruins play second-seeded Oregon State vs. No. 6 seed California in a loser-out game Friday.

Curialle and Karros each had two of UCLA's season-high seven doubles.

Coby Morales hit a two-run home run to right-center to give No. 7 seed Washington (30-26) a 3-1 lead in the bottom of the second, but Curialle and Ethan Gourson hit back-to-back two-out singles — the second of which scored Jake Palmer from second base — and Karros drove them in with a double to right-center to make it 4-3 in the top of the third.

Reyes scored on a double by Curialle in the top of the fifth and, after a single by Gourson move Curialle to third, Karros hit a two-RBI single to left-center to give UCLA a three-run lead. Cam Clayton's two-out single drove in Cole Miller and Josh Urps followed with a two-run homer to make it 6-all in the bottom of the inning.

Michael Snyder and Christian Dicochea each hit a solo home run for the Huskies.

Karros is 8-for-8 with a walk in two Pac-12 Tournament games.

Updated : 2022-05-27 11:01 GMT+08:00

