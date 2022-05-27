Wall Street jumps on retailer outlook hikes, ebbing Fed fears

Wall Street closed sharply higher on Thursday after optimistic retail earnings outlooks and waning concerns about overly aggressive interest rate hikes by the Federal Reserve put investors in a buying mood.

All three major U.S. stock indexes posted solid gains, with economically sensitive consumer discretionary .SPLRCD and microchip .SOX stocks beating the broader market.

The tech-laden Nasdaq surged the most - its 2.7% advance was powered by gains in Apple Inc AAPL.O, Tesla Inc TSLA.O and Amazon.com Inc AMZN.O.

On a weekly basis, the S&P 500, Nasdaq and Dow are on track to snap their longest losing streaks in decades, during which the benchmark S&P plummeted 14.1% and brought it within striking distance of being confirmed as a bear market.

At current levels, all three indexes are poised to notch their biggest weekly gains since mid-March.

"With first quarter earnings essentially over and coming in better than expected, combined with the Fed indicating that they are going to be front-end loading its rate-tightening policy and implying it may pause later in the fall, all of that has given investors reason to feel optimistic," said Sam Stovall, chief investment strategist at CFRA Research in New York.

Upbeat guidance from retailers appeared to offset dour warnings from their peers in recent weeks.

Department store operator Macy's Inc M.N jumped 19.3% after raising its annual profit forecast. Read full story

Discount chains Dollar General Corp DG.N and Dollar Tree DLTR.O advanced by 13.7% and 21.9%, respectively, following their annual sales forecast hikes, suggesting consumers are shopping for less costly goods amid decades-high inflation. Read full storyRead full story

The minutes from the Federal Open Market Committee's (FOMC) most recent monetary policy meeting calmed fears that the U.S. central bank could turn more hawkish, a concern which has fed into market volatility in recent weeks.

"We have had 65% more daily price moves of 1% or more than the average since WW2," Stovall said.

"If the Fed is too aggressive, they'll choke off inflation but also choke off economic growth," he added. "It's like in the winter you want to tap your brakes, not slam on them, to maintain control and avoid spinning out."

Economic data released on Thursday, including jobless claims, pending home sales and GDP, brought good news wrapped in bad, suggesting the economy is showing just enough softness to prompt a dovish pivot from the Fed by autumn. Read full storyRead full story

The Dow Jones Industrial Average .DJI rose 516.91 points, or 1.61%, to 32,637.19; the S&P 500 .SPX gained 79.11 points, or 1.99%, to 4,057.84; and the Nasdaq Composite .IXIC added 305.91 points, or 2.68%, to 11,740.65.

Of the 11 major indexes in the S&P 500, all but real estate .SPLRCR ended the session up. Consumer discretionary led the gainers, rising 4.8%, with tech .SPLRCT and financials .SPSY placing and showing at 2.5% and 2.3%, respectively.

Shares of Twitter Inc TWTR.K jumped 6.4% on news that the social media company is suing billionaire Elon Musk for delayed disclosure of his stake in the company. Read full story

U.S.-listed shares of Alibaba Group BABA.N rose 14.8% after the Chinese e-commerce company beat estimates, even as it declined to provide forward guidance in view of COVID-19 restrictions in China. Read full story

Advancing issues outnumbered declining ones on the NYSE by a 5.16-to-1 ratio; on Nasdaq, a 2.95-to-1 ratio favored advancers.

The S&P 500 posted three new 52-week highs and 29 new lows; the Nasdaq Composite recorded 28 new highs and 116 new lows.

Volume on U.S. exchanges was 11.43 billion shares, compared with the 13.22 billion average over the last 20 trading days.

(Reporting by Stephen Culp; additional reporting by Devik Jain and Anisha Sircar in Bengaluru; editing by Jonathan Oatis)