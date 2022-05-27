Alexa
  • Directory of Taiwan
  1. Home
  2. World

WHO condemns Russia's aggression in Ukraine in rare vote, rejects Moscow's counter-proposal

By REUTERS
2022/05/27 09:14
FILE - The logo and building of the World Health Organization (WHO) headquarters in Geneva, Switzerland, 15 April 2020. (Martial Trezzini/Keyston...

FILE - The logo and building of the World Health Organization (WHO) headquarters in Geneva, Switzerland, 15 April 2020. (Martial Trezzini/Keyston...

GENEVA, May 26 (Reuters) - The World Health Organization assembly passed a motion on Thursday condemning the regional health emergency triggered by Russia's invasion of Ukraine and rejected a rival resolution from Moscow that made no mention of its own role in the crisis.

The original proposal, brought by the United States and some 50 others, condemned Russia's actions but stopped short of immediately suspending its voting rights at the U.N. health agency as some had earlier sought.

Both resolutions expressed "grave concerns over the ongoing health emergency in and around Ukraine", but only the Western-led proposal says the emergency is "triggered by the Russian Federation's aggression against Ukraine".

Ukraine's ambassador to the United Nations in Geneva Yevheniia Filipenko called Russia's counter-proposal a "twisted alternative reality". "The Russian Federation has failed in its cynical attempt to deceive this forum," she said of the outcome. Read full story

Russia's deputy ambassador to the U.N. in Geneva Alexander Alimov called the Western proposal "politicised, one-sided and biased" versus its own "constructive" proposal. "Manipulating the WHO is not acceptable," he said of the result.

China supported Moscow in the two votes, with its envoy Yang Zhilun saying the WHO was the wrong forum for discussing Ukraine's health problems. Read full story

MANY ABSENCES

The twin votes, rare in WHO meetings, are unlikely to have an immediate impact on the conflict but are seen as an increasingly rare multilateral endorsement of Kyiv's position more than three months after the Feb. 24 start of Russia's invasion.

But while the Western-backed proposal passed with 88 votes for and 12 against, it was not resounding and there were dozens of abstentions and absences among the WHO's 194 members.

WHO Europe member states have already passed a resolution that could result in the closure of Russia's regional office. Read full story

Diplomats said this time they were wary of pushing Russia too far and prompting it to quit, given the need to cooperate with WHO on disease surveillance. Support for political condemnations of Russia has also faded, they said, with Western countries seen by some as too narrowly-focused on targeting Russia at the expense of other issues.

The resolutions come alongside a report from WHO Director General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus, which highlights the "devastating" health consequences of the Russian invasion, including 235 attacks on healthcare as well as wider mass casualties and life-threatening disruptions to health services.

Moscow calls its actions a "special military operation" to disarm Ukraine and rid it of what it calls anti-Russian nationalism fomented by the West. Ukraine and the West say Russia launched an unprovoked war of aggression.

(Writing by Emma Farge; Editing by Frank Jack Daniel and Jonathan Oatis)

Updated : 2022-05-27 09:29 GMT+08:00

MOST POPULAR

Alleged leaked audio reveals Chinese commanders planning mobilization for war with Taiwan
Alleged leaked audio reveals Chinese commanders planning mobilization for war with Taiwan
Taiwan receipt lottery numbers for March and April announced
Taiwan receipt lottery numbers for March and April announced
Taiwan flag spotted in new Top Gun film, premiers in Taiwan today
Taiwan flag spotted in new Top Gun film, premiers in Taiwan today
Taiwan's EVA Air to adopt new piece-based luggage policy from June 23, increasing baggage allowances
Taiwan's EVA Air to adopt new piece-based luggage policy from June 23, increasing baggage allowances
American couple adopts Taiwanese child after waiting 8 years
American couple adopts Taiwanese child after waiting 8 years
Taiwanese man commits suicide after losing NT$60 million from Luna crypto crash
Taiwanese man commits suicide after losing NT$60 million from Luna crypto crash
Life in Taiwan may not return to normal until after September: CECC
Life in Taiwan may not return to normal until after September: CECC
Taiwan Hi-Life customer buys cranberry juice for NT$25, wins NT$10 million
Taiwan Hi-Life customer buys cranberry juice for NT$25, wins NT$10 million
Taiwan reports 81,852 local COVID cases, record 104 deaths
Taiwan reports 81,852 local COVID cases, record 104 deaths
Taiwan reports 89,352 local COVID cases, record 76 deaths
Taiwan reports 89,352 local COVID cases, record 76 deaths