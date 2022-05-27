Alexa
Notre Dame reaches ACC Tournament semifinals for first time

By Associated Press
2022/05/27 06:53
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) — Jack Zyska and Brooks Coetzee hit two-run homers in consecutive innings and fourth-seeded Notre Dame turned back ninth-seeded Florida State 5-3 on Thursday in the ACC Tournament.

The Fighting Irish (34-13) advance to the ACC semifinals for the first time in program history. Florida State (33-23), which dropped all four contests against Notre Dame this season, waits until Monday for the NCAA Tournament selections.

Notre Dame starter John Michael Bertrand struck out eight while allowing just five hits in eight innings, and the Irish led 5-1.

Florida State loaded the bases with two outs in the bottom of the ninth and pinch hitter Brock Mathis hammered it off the wall, a few feet away from a game-tying homer, to score two. But Notre Dame brought in Alex Rao to retire Tyler Martin for his third save.

Notre Dame is 24-0 when allowing three or fewer runs.

Zyska's 10th home r came after a Carter Putz single with one out in the fourth. Coetzee’s one-out homer in the fifth, his 11th, followed Zack Prajzner's lead-off double.

