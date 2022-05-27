Alexa
  • Directory of Taiwan
  1. Home
  2. World

Canada rallies in 3rd, tops Sweden 4-3 in OT in world hockey

By Associated Press
2022/05/27 05:42
Canada's Dylan Cozens, left, Matt Barzal, Damon Severson and Max Comtois celebrate the 3-3 goal, during the Hockey World Championship quarterfinal mat...
Team Canada celebrates a overtime goal made by Drake Batherson during the Hockey World Championship quarterfinal match between Sweden and Canada in Ta...
William Nylander of Sweden celebrates scoring during the Hockey World Championship quarterfinal match between Sweden and Canada in Tampere, Finland, T...
Goalkeeper Linus Ullmark of Sweden, left, and Pierre-Luc Dubois of Canada vie during the Hockey World Championship quarterfinal match between Sweden a...
John Hayden of the United States, left, is challenged by Switzerland's Dean Kukan during the Hockey World Championship quarterfinal match between Swit...
Adam Gaudette of the United States, center, challenges with Switzerland's Dominik Egli, left, and Switzerland's keeper Leonardo Genoni, right, during ...
Adam Gaudette of the United States scores the second goal against Switzerland's keeper Leonardo Genoni during the Hockey World Championship quarterfin...
Marko Anttila of Finland, right, celebrates after scoring during the 2022 IIHF Ice Hockey World Championships semi-final match between Finland and Slo...
Germany's Moritz Mueller is challenged during the Hockey World Championship quarterfinal match between Germany and the Czech Republic in Helsinki, Fin...
Goalkeeper Adam Huska and Pavol Regenda of Slovakia celebrate their second goal during the 2022 IIHF Ice Hockey World Championships semi-final match b...

Canada's Dylan Cozens, left, Matt Barzal, Damon Severson and Max Comtois celebrate the 3-3 goal, during the Hockey World Championship quarterfinal mat...

Team Canada celebrates a overtime goal made by Drake Batherson during the Hockey World Championship quarterfinal match between Sweden and Canada in Ta...

William Nylander of Sweden celebrates scoring during the Hockey World Championship quarterfinal match between Sweden and Canada in Tampere, Finland, T...

Goalkeeper Linus Ullmark of Sweden, left, and Pierre-Luc Dubois of Canada vie during the Hockey World Championship quarterfinal match between Sweden a...

John Hayden of the United States, left, is challenged by Switzerland's Dean Kukan during the Hockey World Championship quarterfinal match between Swit...

Adam Gaudette of the United States, center, challenges with Switzerland's Dominik Egli, left, and Switzerland's keeper Leonardo Genoni, right, during ...

Adam Gaudette of the United States scores the second goal against Switzerland's keeper Leonardo Genoni during the Hockey World Championship quarterfin...

Marko Anttila of Finland, right, celebrates after scoring during the 2022 IIHF Ice Hockey World Championships semi-final match between Finland and Slo...

Germany's Moritz Mueller is challenged during the Hockey World Championship quarterfinal match between Germany and the Czech Republic in Helsinki, Fin...

Goalkeeper Adam Huska and Pavol Regenda of Slovakia celebrate their second goal during the 2022 IIHF Ice Hockey World Championships semi-final match b...

TAMPERE, Finland (AP) — Drake Batherson scored on a power play 43 seconds into overtime to give Canada a 4-3 comeback victory over Sweden on Thursday night in the world hockey quarterfinals.

In the semifinals Saturday, defending champion Canada will face the Czech Republic, and the United States will play Finland. The Czech Republic beat Germany 4-1, the United States topped Switzerland 3-0, and Finland beat Slovakia 4-2.

Canada overcame a 3-0 deficit in the third period. Ryan Graves scored 1:21 into the period and Pierre-Luc Dubois and Matt Barzal connected 30 seconds apart late in regulation.

After William Nylander was called for tripping 25 seconds into overtime, Batherson fired a sharp-angle shot behind goalie Linus Ullmark from the bottom of the faceoff circle.

“Obviously, being down 3-0 going into the third period was not what we planned, but we were able to get that goal early in the third,” Batherson said. “I was frustrated that I took a penalty, and to be honest I thought we were going to have a hard time coming back, but we never gave up.”

Nylander, Carl Klingbergr and Max Friberg scored for Sweden.

Chris Driedger stopped 16 shots for Canada. Ullmark made 38 saves for Sweden.

In the United States' victory, Ben Meyers scored twice, Adam Gaudette added a goal and Jeremy Swayman made 33 saves.

Marko Anttila scored twice to help Finland beat Slovakia. David Krejci, David Pastrnak, Roman Cervenka and Jiri Smejkal scored in the Czech Republic's victory over Germany.

Updated : 2022-05-27 07:24 GMT+08:00

MOST POPULAR

Alleged leaked audio reveals Chinese commanders planning mobilization for war with Taiwan
Alleged leaked audio reveals Chinese commanders planning mobilization for war with Taiwan
Taiwan receipt lottery numbers for March and April announced
Taiwan receipt lottery numbers for March and April announced
Taiwan flag spotted in new Top Gun film, premiers in Taiwan today
Taiwan flag spotted in new Top Gun film, premiers in Taiwan today
Taiwan's EVA Air to adopt new piece-based luggage policy from June 23, increasing baggage allowances
Taiwan's EVA Air to adopt new piece-based luggage policy from June 23, increasing baggage allowances
American couple adopts Taiwanese child after waiting 8 years
American couple adopts Taiwanese child after waiting 8 years
Taiwanese man commits suicide after losing NT$60 million from Luna crypto crash
Taiwanese man commits suicide after losing NT$60 million from Luna crypto crash
Taiwan Hi-Life customer buys cranberry juice for NT$25, wins NT$10 million
Taiwan Hi-Life customer buys cranberry juice for NT$25, wins NT$10 million
Life in Taiwan may not return to normal until after September: CECC
Life in Taiwan may not return to normal until after September: CECC
Taiwan reports 89,352 local COVID cases, record 76 deaths
Taiwan reports 89,352 local COVID cases, record 76 deaths
Taiwan reports 81,852 local COVID cases, record 104 deaths
Taiwan reports 81,852 local COVID cases, record 104 deaths