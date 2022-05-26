Alexa
  • Directory of Taiwan
  1. Home
  2. World

Baseball Expanded Glance

By Associated Press
2022/05/26 22:01
Baseball Expanded Glance

All Times EDT

AMERICAN LEAGUE East Division
W L Pct GB WCGB L10 Str Home Away
New York 31 13 .705 _ _ 6-4 W-2 17-7 14-6
Tampa Bay 26 17 .605 _ 6-4 W-2 15-9 11-8
Toronto 23 20 .535 _ 6-4 W-1 14-8 9-12
Boston 20 23 .465 10½ 3 7-3 L-1 10-10 10-13
Baltimore 18 27 .400 13½ 6 4-6 L-2 12-11 6-16
Central Division
W L Pct GB WCGB L10 Str Home Away
Minnesota 27 17 .614 _ _ 8-2 L-1 15-9 12-8
Chicago 22 21 .512 1 6-4 W-1 10-11 12-10
Cleveland 18 22 .450 7 3-7 L-2 8-8 10-14
Detroit 15 28 .349 11½ 8 5-5 W-1 9-13 6-15
Kansas City 14 28 .333 12 2-8 L-6 8-15 6-13
West Division
W L Pct GB WCGB L10 Str Home Away
Houston 29 16 .644 _ _ 6-4 W-2 14-6 15-10
Los Angeles 27 18 .600 2 _ 5-5 L-1 15-9 12-9
Texas 19 23 .452 6-4 W-1 10-12 9-11
Oakland 19 27 .413 10½ 4-6 W-2 6-14 13-13
Seattle 18 27 .400 11 6 2-8 L-2 10-9 8-18

___

NATIONAL LEAGUE East Division
W L Pct GB WCGB L10 Str Home Away
New York 29 17 .630 _ _ 6-4 L-2 13-8 16-9
Atlanta 21 23 .477 7 5-5 W-2 12-12 9-11
Philadelphia 20 24 .455 8 3-7 L-2 11-13 9-11
Miami 18 24 .429 9 4-6 L-2 10-12 8-12
Washington 15 30 .333 13½ 10 3-7 W-1 6-17 9-13
Central Division
W L Pct GB WCGB L10 Str Home Away
Milwaukee 28 16 .636 _ _ 7-3 W-2 14-6 14-10
St. Louis 24 19 .558 _ 6-4 L-1 11-9 13-10
Pittsburgh 18 25 .419 6 4-6 W-1 11-14 7-11
Chicago 18 26 .409 10 4-6 L-2 7-15 11-11
Cincinnati 14 30 .318 14 10½ 5-5 W-2 7-11 7-19
West Division
W L Pct GB WCGB L10 Str Home Away
Los Angeles 29 14 .674 _ _ 8-2 L-1 15-5 14-9
San Diego 28 16 .636 _ 7-3 L-2 11-9 17-7
San Francisco 24 19 .558 5 _ 4-6 W-2 13-11 11-8
Arizona 23 22 .511 7 2 5-5 W-2 12-11 11-11
Colorado 20 23 .465 9 4 3-7 L-1 14-11 6-12

___

AMERICAN LEAGUE Wednesday's Games

Detroit 4, Minnesota 2, 10 innings

Oakland 4, Seattle 2

Tampa Bay 5, Miami 4

N.Y. Yankees 2, Baltimore 0

Chicago White Sox 3, Boston 1

Houston 2, Cleveland 1

Texas 7, L.A. Angels 2

Thursday's Games

N.Y. Yankees at Tampa Bay, 6:40 p.m.

Cleveland at Detroit, 7:10 p.m.

Kansas City at Minnesota, 7:40 p.m.

Boston at Chicago White Sox, 8:10 p.m.

Toronto at L.A. Angels, 9:38 p.m.

Texas at Oakland, 9:40 p.m.

Friday's Games

Baltimore (Bradish 1-3) at Boston (Whitlock 1-1), 7:10 p.m.

Cleveland (Bieber 1-3) at Detroit (Faedo 1-1), 7:10 p.m.

N.Y. Yankees (Taillon 4-1) at Tampa Bay (Springs 2-1), 7:10 p.m.

Kansas City (Keller 1-4) at Minnesota (Ober 1-1), 8:10 p.m.

Toronto (Manoah 5-1) at L.A. Angels (Silseth 1-1), 9:38 p.m.

Houston (Verlander 6-1) at Seattle (Flexen 1-6), 9:40 p.m.

Texas (Gray 1-2) at Oakland (Irvin 2-2), 9:40 p.m.

Saturday's Games

Baltimore at Boston, 12:10 p.m., 1st game

Kansas City at Minnesota, 2:10 p.m.

Texas at Oakland, 4:07 p.m.

Cleveland at Detroit, 4:10 p.m.

N.Y. Yankees at Tampa Bay, 4:10 p.m.

Baltimore at Boston, 6:10 p.m., 2nd game

Chicago Cubs at Chicago White Sox, 7:15 p.m.

Toronto at L.A. Angels, 10:07 p.m.

Houston at Seattle, 10:10 p.m.

___

NATIONAL LEAGUE Wednesday's Games

Pittsburgh 10, Colorado 5

San Francisco 9, N.Y. Mets 3

Washington 1, L.A. Dodgers 0

Milwaukee 2, San Diego 1

Cincinnati 4, Chicago Cubs 3

Tampa Bay 5, Miami 4

Atlanta 8, Philadelphia 4

Thursday's Games

Cincinnati 20, Chicago Cubs 5

Colorado at Washington, 7:05 p.m.

Philadelphia at Atlanta, 7:20 p.m.

Milwaukee at St. Louis, 7:45 p.m.

L.A. Dodgers at Arizona, 9:40 p.m.

Friday's Games

San Francisco (Rodón 4-3) at Cincinnati (TBD), 6:40 p.m.

Colorado (Gomber 2-4) at Washington (Sanchez 3-3), 7:05 p.m.

Philadelphia (Eflin 1-3) at N.Y. Mets (Carrasco 4-1), 7:10 p.m.

Miami (Rogers 2-5) at Atlanta (Anderson 3-3), 7:20 p.m.

Milwaukee (Woodruff 5-2) at St. Louis (Hudson 3-2), 8:15 p.m.

L.A. Dodgers (Gonsolin 4-0) at Arizona (Bumgarner 2-2), 9:40 p.m.

Pittsburgh (Quintana 1-2) at San Diego (Manaea 2-3), 9:40 p.m.

Saturday's Games

Milwaukee at St. Louis, 2:15 p.m.

Colorado at Washington, 4:05 p.m.

Miami at Atlanta, 4:10 p.m.

San Francisco at Cincinnati, 4:10 p.m.

Chicago Cubs at Chicago White Sox, 7:15 p.m.

L.A. Dodgers at Arizona, 7:15 p.m.

Philadelphia at N.Y. Mets, 7:15 p.m.

Pittsburgh at San Diego, 10:10 p.m.

Updated : 2022-05-27 06:27 GMT+08:00

MOST POPULAR

Alleged leaked audio reveals Chinese commanders planning mobilization for war with Taiwan
Alleged leaked audio reveals Chinese commanders planning mobilization for war with Taiwan
Taiwan receipt lottery numbers for March and April announced
Taiwan receipt lottery numbers for March and April announced
Taiwan flag spotted in new Top Gun film, premiers in Taiwan today
Taiwan flag spotted in new Top Gun film, premiers in Taiwan today
Taiwan's EVA Air to adopt new piece-based luggage policy from June 23, increasing baggage allowances
Taiwan's EVA Air to adopt new piece-based luggage policy from June 23, increasing baggage allowances
American couple adopts Taiwanese child after waiting 8 years
American couple adopts Taiwanese child after waiting 8 years
Taiwan Hi-Life customer buys cranberry juice for NT$25, wins NT$10 million
Taiwan Hi-Life customer buys cranberry juice for NT$25, wins NT$10 million
Taiwanese man commits suicide after losing NT$60 million from Luna crypto crash
Taiwanese man commits suicide after losing NT$60 million from Luna crypto crash
Life in Taiwan may not return to normal until after September: CECC
Life in Taiwan may not return to normal until after September: CECC
Taiwan reports 89,352 local COVID cases, record 76 deaths
Taiwan reports 89,352 local COVID cases, record 76 deaths
Taiwan reports 81,852 local COVID cases, record 104 deaths
Taiwan reports 81,852 local COVID cases, record 104 deaths