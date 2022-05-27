Alexa
  • Directory of Taiwan
  1. Home
  2. World

Macy's, Dollar Tree rise; Nutanix, Medtronic fall

By Associated Press
2022/05/27 04:26
Macy's, Dollar Tree rise; Nutanix, Medtronic fall

NEW YORK (AP) — Stocks that traded heavily or had substantial price changes Thursday:

Williams-Sonoma Inc., up $15.02 to $130.

The seller of cookware and home furnishings handily beat Wall Street's first-quarter profit forecasts.

Dollar General Corp., up $26.79 to $222.13.

The discount retailer's first-quarter financial results beat analysts' forecasts.

Dollar Tree Inc., up $29.21 to $162.80.

The discount retailer raised its profit and revenue forecast for the year.

Macy's Inc., up $3.71 to $22.92.

The department store chain raised its profit forecast for the year after reporting strong first-quarter financial results.

Nutanix Inc., down $4.92 to $16.50.

The cloud-computing services company gave investors a weak revenue forecast.

Medtronic Plc., down $6.10 to $99.44.

The medical device company gave investors a weak profit forecast following disappointing fiscal fourth-quarter results.

Twitter Inc., up $2.36 to $39.52.

Tesla CEO Elon Musk changed the mix of debt and equity financing for his proposed $44 billion purchase of the social media company.

Splunk Inc., up $8.88 to $102.

The software company beat Wall Street's first-quarter financial forecasts.

Updated : 2022-05-27 05:53 GMT+08:00

MOST POPULAR

Alleged leaked audio reveals Chinese commanders planning mobilization for war with Taiwan
Alleged leaked audio reveals Chinese commanders planning mobilization for war with Taiwan
Taiwan receipt lottery numbers for March and April announced
Taiwan receipt lottery numbers for March and April announced
Taiwan flag spotted in new Top Gun film, premiers in Taiwan today
Taiwan flag spotted in new Top Gun film, premiers in Taiwan today
Taiwan's EVA Air to adopt new piece-based luggage policy from June 23, increasing baggage allowances
Taiwan's EVA Air to adopt new piece-based luggage policy from June 23, increasing baggage allowances
American couple adopts Taiwanese child after waiting 8 years
American couple adopts Taiwanese child after waiting 8 years
Taiwan Hi-Life customer buys cranberry juice for NT$25, wins NT$10 million
Taiwan Hi-Life customer buys cranberry juice for NT$25, wins NT$10 million
Taiwanese man commits suicide after losing NT$60 million from Luna crypto crash
Taiwanese man commits suicide after losing NT$60 million from Luna crypto crash
Life in Taiwan may not return to normal until after September: CECC
Life in Taiwan may not return to normal until after September: CECC
Taiwan reports 89,352 local COVID cases, record 76 deaths
Taiwan reports 89,352 local COVID cases, record 76 deaths
Taiwan reports 81,852 local COVID cases, record 104 deaths
Taiwan reports 81,852 local COVID cases, record 104 deaths