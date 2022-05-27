Alexa
  • Directory of Taiwan
  1. Home
  2. World

K-pop band BTS and Biden to meet to discuss Asian inclusion

By Associated Press
2022/05/27 00:09
K-pop band BTS and Biden to meet to discuss Asian inclusion

WASHINGTON (AP) — BTS, the Grammy-nominated South Korean boy band, will join President Joe Biden next week to talk about “Asian inclusion and representation” and to address hate crimes and discrimination against Asians, the White House announced Thursday.

The musical group's White House visit next Tuesday follows Biden's trip last week to South Korea, a U.S. ally.

Biden has been outspoken about being committed to combating a rise in anti-Asian hate crimes. Last year, the Democratic president signed the COVID-19 Hate Crimes Act into law.

Biden and BTS, also known as the Bangtan Boys, also will discuss diversity and the K-pop group's platform as youth ambassadors.

The band received its first Grammy nomination last year after releasing the song “Dynamite” as a gift to fans isolated by the coronavirus pandemic.

Updated : 2022-05-27 01:53 GMT+08:00

MOST POPULAR

Alleged leaked audio reveals Chinese commanders planning mobilization for war with Taiwan
Alleged leaked audio reveals Chinese commanders planning mobilization for war with Taiwan
Taiwan receipt lottery numbers for March and April announced
Taiwan receipt lottery numbers for March and April announced
Taiwan flag spotted in new Top Gun film, premiers in Taiwan today
Taiwan flag spotted in new Top Gun film, premiers in Taiwan today
Taiwan's EVA Air to adopt new piece-based luggage policy from June 23, increasing baggage allowances
Taiwan's EVA Air to adopt new piece-based luggage policy from June 23, increasing baggage allowances
American couple adopts Taiwanese child after waiting 8 years
American couple adopts Taiwanese child after waiting 8 years
Taiwan Hi-Life customer buys cranberry juice for NT$25, wins NT$10 million
Taiwan Hi-Life customer buys cranberry juice for NT$25, wins NT$10 million
Taiwan reports 89,352 local COVID cases, record 76 deaths
Taiwan reports 89,352 local COVID cases, record 76 deaths
Life in Taiwan may not return to normal until after September: CECC
Life in Taiwan may not return to normal until after September: CECC
Taiwan reports 81,852 local COVID cases, record 104 deaths
Taiwan reports 81,852 local COVID cases, record 104 deaths
Taiwanese man commits suicide after losing NT$60 million from Luna crypto crash
Taiwanese man commits suicide after losing NT$60 million from Luna crypto crash