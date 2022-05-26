Alexa
  • Directory of Taiwan
  1. Home
  2. World

Global Forecast-Fahrenheit

By Associated Press
2022/05/26 20:00
Global Forecast-Fahrenheit

Global Forecast as of 12:00 GMT Thursday, May 26, 2022

_____

City/Town, Country;Thursday's Weather Condition;Thursday's High Temp (F);Thursday's Low Temp (F);Friday's Weather Condition;Friday's High Temp (F);Friday's Low Temp (F);Friday's Wind Direction;Friday's Wind Speed (MPH);Friday's Humidity (%);Friday's Chance of Precip. (%);Friday's UV Index

Abidjan, Ivory Coast;Mostly cloudy;85;75;A t-storm around;86;76;SSE;6;80%;55%;11

Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates;Breezy with hazy sun;99;84;Sunny and breezy;99;84;WNW;16;37%;0%;12

Aleppo, Syria;Plenty of sun;91;66;Sunny and very warm;96;68;NNW;5;19%;0%;11

Algiers, Algeria;A t-storm in spots;69;59;Decreasing clouds;73;60;W;9;46%;7%;11

Amsterdam, Netherlands;Inc. clouds;64;54;Partly sunny;59;51;W;17;60%;84%;7

Anchorage, United States;Partly sunny;65;48;Partly sunny;70;52;NNE;6;45%;1%;5

Ashgabat, Turkmenistan;Turning cloudy;77;60;Decreasing clouds;72;61;SW;8;53%;18%;4

Astana, Kazakhstan;Mostly sunny and hot;93;50;Breezy and cooler;74;49;N;14;52%;6%;6

Asuncion, Paraguay;Heavy a.m. showers;80;65;Downpours;74;64;ESE;6;85%;99%;1

Athens, Greece;Sunshine;91;67;Mostly sunny;89;65;SW;6;41%;2%;11

Auckland, New Zealand;A passing shower;59;49;Plenty of sunshine;60;50;ENE;6;68%;2%;3

Baghdad, Iraq;Breezy in the p.m.;96;69;Sunny and breezy;100;70;WNW;12;11%;0%;11

Banda Aceh, Indonesia;Clearing;95;75;Partly sunny;93;74;SW;8;64%;6%;11

Bangalore, India;A p.m. thunderstorm;90;69;Nice with sunshine;84;67;W;11;62%;22%;12

Bangkok, Thailand;A thunderstorm;94;81;A stray p.m. t-storm;94;80;SW;11;69%;62%;5

Barcelona, Spain;Mostly sunny;74;63;Sunny and pleasant;76;65;W;9;59%;6%;10

Beijing, China;Mostly sunny and hot;93;63;Partly sunny and hot;95;70;SW;9;14%;44%;10

Belgrade, Serbia;Not as warm;80;61;Partly sunny;86;63;SW;5;45%;91%;8

Berlin, Germany;Breezy;69;55;A little a.m. rain;62;49;W;16;55%;97%;6

Bogota, Colombia;A little a.m. rain;62;51;A little p.m. rain;65;52;SE;7;76%;71%;4

Brasilia, Brazil;Clouds and sun, nice;76;56;Partly sunny;77;55;E;10;62%;2%;6

Bratislava, Slovakia;Partly sunny;76;55;Breezy;78;56;NW;14;52%;30%;7

Brussels, Belgium;Partly sunny;68;54;A shower in the a.m.;62;50;W;11;65%;57%;8

Bucharest, Romania;More sun than clouds;85;60;Partly sunny;81;58;SSW;6;42%;4%;9

Budapest, Hungary;Partly sunny, nice;75;57;A t-storm around;79;54;NW;9;45%;45%;7

Buenos Aires, Argentina;Mostly sunny;58;47;Mostly sunny;59;42;ESE;8;77%;8%;3

Bujumbura, Burundi;Inc. clouds;82;67;A thunderstorm;82;63;SSE;7;50%;92%;8

Busan, South Korea;Sun and clouds;81;64;Plenty of sunshine;84;63;W;15;36%;0%;11

Cairo, Egypt;Breezy in the p.m.;93;71;Breezy in the p.m.;96;72;N;11;27%;0%;12

Cape Town, South Africa;Decreasing clouds;67;53;Plenty of sunshine;68;54;SSE;6;74%;1%;3

Caracas, Venezuela;A thunderstorm;81;67;Rather cloudy;82;68;SE;4;62%;18%;5

Chennai, India;An afternoon shower;100;83;Mostly sunny;100;82;SSW;8;64%;30%;12

Chicago, United States;A couple of showers;72;53;Showers around;59;52;NW;15;86%;90%;5

Colombo, Sri Lanka;An a.m. thunderstorm;85;78;A thunderstorm;89;79;SW;12;71%;98%;11

Copenhagen, Denmark;Breezy;61;49;Breezy with a shower;57;45;W;19;60%;97%;6

Dakar, Senegal;Clearing;80;72;Clearing;80;73;NNW;7;79%;27%;8

Dallas, United States;Warmer with sunshine;82;58;Sunny and delightful;87;65;SE;6;48%;3%;12

Dar es Salaam, Tanzania;More sun than clouds;90;73;A morning shower;89;73;SSE;10;68%;60%;8

Delhi, India;Hazy sun, less humid;97;83;Hazy sun;102;83;SSW;7;46%;4%;12

Denver, United States;Mostly sunny, warmer;81;54;Warm with some sun;87;58;SSW;9;25%;15%;8

Dhaka, Bangladesh;A stray a.m. t-storm;92;80;A stray p.m. t-storm;91;79;S;13;63%;60%;5

Dili, East Timor;A stray p.m. t-storm;94;73;A shower in the p.m.;89;72;SSE;6;65%;58%;3

Dublin, Ireland;A couple of showers;63;44;Clouds and sunshine;62;44;NW;12;59%;8%;7

Dushanbe, Tajikistan;Hazy sun and warm;90;63;A stray p.m. t-storm;80;62;NNE;9;47%;95%;7

Gibraltar, Gibraltar;Sunny and pleasant;70;64;Mostly sunny, nice;73;66;ENE;13;65%;0%;11

Hanoi, Vietnam;Clearing, a t-storm;91;79;A little p.m. rain;91;79;SE;5;75%;99%;5

Harare, Zimbabwe;Sunny and nice;77;52;Sunny and pleasant;76;48;ESE;6;41%;2%;6

Havana, Cuba;A t-storm around;88;73;A t-storm around;88;72;ESE;7;65%;50%;7

Helsinki, Finland;Cooler with showers;55;45;A couple of showers;56;45;W;9;78%;99%;1

Ho Chi Minh City, Vietnam;Thunderstorms;91;79;A couple of t-storms;88;78;SW;10;81%;98%;5

Hong Kong, China;A little a.m. rain;88;78;A stray a.m. t-storm;89;78;SE;8;71%;71%;3

Honolulu, United States;Breezy in the p.m.;83;71;Mostly sunny, nice;84;72;E;11;54%;55%;13

Hyderabad, India;Hazy sunshine;101;80;A t-storm around;95;81;WSW;9;43%;41%;13

Islamabad, Pakistan;Sunny and very warm;99;79;Mostly sunny, warm;103;79;NE;11;30%;2%;12

Istanbul, Turkey;Hazy sunshine;78;60;Hazy and very warm;81;57;ENE;9;68%;4%;10

Jakarta, Indonesia;Decreasing clouds;85;75;A t-storm around;90;75;SW;7;71%;67%;8

Jeddah, Saudi Arabia;Hot, becoming breezy;100;82;Plenty of sunshine;93;84;NNE;12;39%;0%;13

Johannesburg, South Africa;Sunny and pleasant;70;45;Plenty of sunshine;68;45;NNW;6;49%;3%;4

Kabul, Afghanistan;Mostly sunny;85;64;Mostly sunny;83;60;NE;9;19%;2%;12

Karachi, Pakistan;Windy;90;84;Hazy sun and windy;94;84;WSW;19;60%;2%;12

Kathmandu, Nepal;Some sun;79;60;A thunderstorm;81;64;SSW;6;60%;85%;13

Khartoum, Sudan;Plenty of sunshine;103;80;Plenty of sunshine;103;81;NW;10;7%;0%;12

Kiev, Ukraine;Partly sunny, breezy;69;56;Breezy in the a.m.;70;51;W;13;48%;78%;3

Kingston, Jamaica;Very windy;88;77;Very windy;88;78;ENE;24;64%;72%;11

Kinshasa, Democratic Republic of the Congo;Mostly cloudy;83;71;Rain, a thunderstorm;85;71;WSW;7;72%;71%;2

Kolkata, India;Mostly sunny, warm;97;81;Mostly sunny, warm;98;81;SE;8;52%;27%;13

Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia;Mostly cloudy;91;76;Mostly cloudy;92;77;NW;7;73%;33%;5

La Paz, Bolivia;Decreasing clouds;58;29;Sunshine;59;29;NE;8;34%;6%;7

Lagos, Nigeria;A stray p.m. t-storm;88;73;Cloudy, a t-storm;87;74;SSW;8;76%;85%;3

Lima, Peru;Low clouds;65;59;Inc. clouds;65;59;SSE;8;79%;4%;5

Lisbon, Portugal;Mostly sunny, warmer;88;59;Mostly sunny and hot;91;59;WNW;8;42%;0%;11

London, United Kingdom;Breezy;69;52;Periods of sun;66;48;NNW;10;51%;3%;7

Los Angeles, United States;Low clouds breaking;76;58;Low clouds breaking;73;58;SW;8;58%;2%;10

Luanda, Angola;Decreasing clouds;79;71;Mostly sunny;80;70;SSW;7;71%;10%;7

Madrid, Spain;Plenty of sunshine;82;56;Sunny and very warm;86;59;NE;5;37%;0%;11

Male, Maldives;Mostly cloudy;88;83;A morning shower;88;79;WSW;15;68%;82%;11

Manaus, Brazil;Mostly sunny;90;77;Variable cloudiness;88;75;ESE;5;71%;59%;9

Manila, Philippines;A stray p.m. t-storm;90;80;A t-storm around;96;80;SSW;7;58%;69%;10

Melbourne, Australia;Windy this morning;61;52;Mostly cloudy;59;45;NNE;4;77%;19%;1

Mexico City, Mexico;Partly sunny, nice;80;54;Partly sunny;79;52;NNE;9;30%;5%;14

Miami, United States;Breezy this morning;87;80;A stray thunderstorm;87;79;SSE;11;65%;57%;10

Minsk, Belarus;A couple of showers;65;47;A little p.m. rain;60;43;W;15;60%;69%;3

Mogadishu, Somalia;Sun and clouds;90;79;Breezy with some sun;90;79;SSW;15;65%;10%;7

Montevideo, Uruguay;Partly sunny;57;48;Clouds breaking;57;44;SE;10;69%;8%;3

Montreal, Canada;A morning shower;72;62;Cloudy, rain;74;61;SSW;6;73%;97%;2

Moscow, Russia;A little p.m. rain;69;49;A couple of showers;58;46;SW;12;79%;89%;3

Mumbai, India;Mostly sunny;91;84;Partly sunny;91;84;WSW;10;63%;27%;13

Nairobi, Kenya;A t-storm around;80;59;A thunderstorm;77;59;SW;7;65%;88%;7

New York, United States;Becoming cloudy;69;62;Couple of t-storms;77;65;S;9;72%;99%;3

Nicosia, Cyprus;Sunny and hot;92;65;Hot with sunshine;95;70;W;8;30%;0%;11

Novosibirsk, Russia;Sunny and very warm;79;55;Sunny and very warm;76;54;ENE;11;37%;0%;7

Osaka-shi, Japan;Heavy p.m. showers;79;69;Partly sunny;79;66;WSW;6;66%;4%;11

Oslo, Norway;A couple of showers;60;42;Cloudy with showers;54;49;N;9;58%;99%;3

Ottawa, Canada;Breezy;72;63;Rain tapering off;73;59;SSW;13;76%;99%;2

Pago Pago, American Samoa;A shower or two;85;79;Breezy in the p.m.;86;78;E;13;75%;68%;6

Panama City, Panama;Rain, a thunderstorm;86;76;Rain, a thunderstorm;86;76;NNW;5;82%;94%;6

Paramaribo, Suriname;A p.m. t-storm;85;75;A shower in the a.m.;88;74;ENE;7;73%;82%;11

Paris, France;Sun and clouds;71;53;A shower in the a.m.;72;48;N;9;63%;56%;6

Perth, Australia;Breezy this morning;72;58;Sunny and pleasant;74;55;E;10;58%;6%;3

Phnom Penh, Cambodia;A t-storm or two;94;81;A stray p.m. t-storm;92;80;SW;10;76%;66%;6

Port Moresby, Papua New Guinea;Showers this morning;84;74;A t-storm around;87;74;SE;13;74%;46%;4

Port-au-prince, Haiti;A p.m. t-storm;89;70;A p.m. t-storm;91;71;E;7;63%;89%;12

Prague, Czech Republic;Breezy this morning;68;56;A couple of showers;67;47;WNW;15;56%;84%;4

Pyongyang, North Korea;A shower or two;75;52;Partly sunny;75;52;SSW;9;54%;13%;11

Quito, Ecuador;Showers around;66;52;A little p.m. rain;67;50;SW;8;56%;67%;7

Rabat, Morocco;More sun than clouds;81;59;Warm with sunshine;86;64;S;6;51%;0%;11

Recife, Brazil;Showers around;82;74;Morning showers;82;74;SSE;11;82%;100%;2

Reykjavik, Iceland;Decreasing clouds;52;41;Mostly cloudy;57;48;SE;8;56%;13%;5

Riga, Latvia;Showers;64;49;A couple of showers;63;45;WSW;13;53%;97%;3

Rio de Janeiro, Brazil;Sunny and pleasant;81;63;Partly sunny;80;64;N;7;67%;0%;4

Riyadh, Saudi Arabia;Plenty of sunshine;103;80;Sunny and very warm;109;83;ESE;10;9%;0%;13

Rome, Italy;Mostly cloudy, warm;90;65;Partly sunny and hot;94;65;NE;7;31%;5%;7

Saint Petersburg, Russia;Spotty showers;61;47;A little p.m. rain;59;47;W;8;75%;90%;1

San Francisco, United States;Cooler;63;54;Partly sunny;63;53;W;16;72%;3%;6

San Jose, Costa Rica;Rain and a t-storm;79;63;Rain and a t-storm;81;64;N;7;75%;99%;6

San Juan, Puerto Rico;Breezy, p.m. showers;84;77;A t-shower in spots;84;77;ESE;14;72%;65%;6

San Salvador, El Salvador;Rain, a thunderstorm;73;63;Rain, a thunderstorm;72;64;NNE;7;100%;90%;6

Sana'a, Yemen;Sunny and nice;82;60;Nice with sunshine;84;61;SSE;8;15%;26%;14

Santiago, Chile;Patchy morning fog;61;43;Cloudy;56;42;SW;3;52%;16%;1

Santo Domingo, Dominican Republic;Showers around;86;72;A p.m. t-storm;85;72;N;4;83%;82%;8

Sao Paulo, Brazil;Sunny and warmer;86;59;Lots of sun, warm;91;60;NNE;6;33%;0%;10

Seattle, United States;Showers around;65;53;A little rain;59;50;SSW;11;70%;85%;3

Seoul, South Korea;Sunny and pleasant;73;61;Mostly sunny;74;54;SW;9;51%;10%;11

Shanghai, China;Rain and drizzle;75;68;Cloudy and warmer;86;68;SE;6;56%;44%;5

Singapore, Singapore;Warm, a p.m. shower;93;80;A t-storm around;92;79;WNW;7;64%;64%;5

Sofia, Bulgaria;Partly sunny;84;56;A t-storm around;81;58;SW;6;59%;55%;10

St. John's, Antigua and Barbuda;A shower in the a.m.;85;77;Clouds and sun;86;77;ENE;11;63%;37%;12

Stockholm, Sweden;A couple of showers;61;44;A couple of showers;56;43;NNW;9;78%;98%;1

Sydney, Australia;Partly sunny, nice;71;54;Partly sunny;70;54;NW;7;81%;26%;3

Taipei City, Taiwan;Rain and a t-storm;79;71;A couple of t-storms;78;74;ESE;8;89%;100%;3

Tallinn, Estonia;Cooler, p.m. showers;58;47;A couple of showers;56;45;SW;11;74%;98%;1

Tashkent, Uzbekistan;Partly sunny, warm;92;67;Brief p.m. showers;81;59;SE;9;47%;94%;7

Tbilisi, Georgia;Mostly sunny, nice;72;50;Sunshine and nice;77;53;N;7;48%;6%;10

Tehran, Iran;Sunny and pleasant;82;60;Sunny and nice;82;65;SSW;9;19%;0%;12

Tel Aviv, Israel;Sunshine, pleasant;85;68;Sunny and pleasant;82;69;N;10;52%;0%;12

Tirana, Albania;Sunny and very warm;91;63;Very hot;96;67;E;5;37%;3%;10

Tokyo, Japan;Breezy in the p.m.;77;68;Occasional rain;71;61;NNW;15;91%;97%;3

Toronto, Canada;A shower and t-storm;70;61;Morning rain, breezy;68;57;WSW;12;82%;97%;3

Tripoli, Libya;Clouds and sun;91;74;Not as warm;80;66;ENE;11;62%;0%;11

Tunis, Tunisia;Not as warm;80;64;A t-storm in spots;79;65;W;11;58%;86%;7

Ulan Bator, Mongolia;Turning cloudy;79;44;Breezy and cooler;63;35;N;15;33%;81%;9

Vancouver, Canada;Rain;65;53;A couple of showers;61;49;S;6;57%;98%;7

Vienna, Austria;Breezy this morning;74;57;Breezy;76;56;WNW;14;50%;34%;7

Vientiane, Laos;Warm with a t-storm;94;77;A little a.m. rain;95;77;WSW;6;60%;91%;6

Vilnius, Lithuania;Cooler with showers;61;47;Showers around;58;46;WSW;14;62%;94%;2

Warsaw, Poland;Showers around;69;54;Breezy with rain;62;46;W;15;72%;92%;3

Wellington, New Zealand;Breezy and cooler;52;48;Decreasing clouds;56;48;N;6;70%;18%;2

Yangon, Myanmar;A couple of t-storms;88;79;A p.m. t-storm;92;79;W;10;70%;75%;3

Yerevan, Armenia;Sunny and pleasant;72;48;Sunny and pleasant;72;53;NE;5;41%;4%;11

_____

Copyright 2022 AccuWeather

Updated : 2022-05-26 22:16 GMT+08:00

MOST POPULAR

Alleged leaked audio reveals Chinese commanders planning mobilization for war with Taiwan
Alleged leaked audio reveals Chinese commanders planning mobilization for war with Taiwan
Taiwan receipt lottery numbers for March and April announced
Taiwan receipt lottery numbers for March and April announced
Taiwan flag spotted in new Top Gun film, premiers in Taiwan today
Taiwan flag spotted in new Top Gun film, premiers in Taiwan today
Taiwan's MOL warns of 19 major Omicron symptoms
Taiwan's MOL warns of 19 major Omicron symptoms
Taiwan's EVA Air to adopt new piece-based luggage policy from June 23, increasing baggage allowances
Taiwan's EVA Air to adopt new piece-based luggage policy from June 23, increasing baggage allowances
1-year-old boy suddenly dies from COVID during nap in Taiwan
1-year-old boy suddenly dies from COVID during nap in Taiwan
American couple adopts Taiwanese child after waiting 8 years
American couple adopts Taiwanese child after waiting 8 years
Taiwan residents can use rapid test to verify COVID, enable prescriptions from May 26
Taiwan residents can use rapid test to verify COVID, enable prescriptions from May 26
47% of Taiwan's COVID deaths this year have occurred within 3 days
47% of Taiwan's COVID deaths this year have occurred within 3 days
Taiwan Hi-Life customer buys cranberry juice for NT$25, wins NT$10 million
Taiwan Hi-Life customer buys cranberry juice for NT$25, wins NT$10 million