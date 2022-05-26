Taiwan to dole out sightseeing subsidies and revive tourism industry

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — The Taiwan government has decided to spend NT$5.5 billion (US$204 million) out of a NT$34.56 billion relief and economic stimulus package approved by the Cabinet on Thursday (May 26) to give a boost to the country’s COVID-struck tourism industry.

The Ministry of Transportation and Communications (MOTC) will use the NT$5.5 billion to offer financial incentives to members of the public. This is intended to encourage sightseeing, starting from September, Liberty Times reported.

The MOTC said the three-pronged initiative means:

Each tour group will be given a NT$20,000 subsidy, which will go up to NT$30,000 if the tour itinerary includes any cycling trips, visits to "national greenways," hiring of self-employed or Indigenous tour guides. Individual tourists will be given a subsidy of NT$800 per night for staying at a hotel or a bed and breakfast on weekdays, and the subsidy will go up to NT$1,300 per night if they stay at a bike-friendly hotel, a “tourist hotel,” or a “green hotel.” A 70% discount on tickets for adults to go to amusement parks and other recreational facilities will be offered.

The first phase for doling out sightseeing subsidies will start from Sept.1 and run through to the end of October, and the second phase will start Nov.1 and run through to the end of December, the report said. It’s estimated that 12,125 businesses and 72,800 tourists will benefit.