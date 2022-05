Thursday At Stade Roland Garros Paris Purse: €16,814,108 Surface: Red clay PARIS (AP) _ Results Thursday from French Open at Stade Roland Garros (seedings in parentheses): Women's Singles Second Round

Tamara Zidansek (24), Slovenia, def. Mayar Sherif, Egypt, walkover.

Veronika Kudermetova (29), Russia, def. Aleksandra Krunic, Serbia, 6-3, 6-3.

Leolia Jeanjean, France, def. Karolina Pliskova (8), Czech Republic, 6-2, 6-2.

Men's Doubles

Second Round

Rohan Bopanna, India, and Matwe Middelkoop (16), Netherlands, def. Fabrice Martin, France, and Andrey Golubev, Kazakhstan, 6-3, 6-4.

Women's Doubles

First Round

Dalma Galfi, Hungary, and Anna Kalinskaya, Russia, def. Tatjana Maria and Anna-Lena Friedsam, Germany, 6-4, 6-3.