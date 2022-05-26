New online passport applications to launch in June

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — The Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MOFA) on Thursday (May 26) announced an upgrade to its online passport application system that allows individuals to fill out an application form, upload photos, and book appointments, starting June 1.

According to MOFA’s press release, filling out the form via the new online system will significantly improve efficiency and save time. In addition, uploading digital photos online will reduce suitability problems and the cost of printing them out.

For those who prefer counter service at the Bureau of Consular Affairs, the application process remains the same.

To encourage the public to make use of the new service, MOFA will launch a campaign from June 1-15. Those who complete the submission process will have the chance to win a limited edition passport cover.

A prize draw will also be held on the official Bureau of Consular Affairs Line account to give participants a chance to win gifts.