Taiwan is 8th most searched country on Google Street View

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Taiwan was the eighth most searched country and Taipei the eighth most searched city on Google Street View during the past 12 months, reports said Tuesday (May 24).

Google marked the 15th anniversary of its photographic street map service by publishing lists of the most searched countries and cities from May 2021 to April 2022, CNA reported.

Indonesia headed the list of countries, followed by the United States and Japan, with Taiwan as the third-ranked Asian country. In the list of cities, the Indonesian capital Jakarta came in at No. 1, followed by Tokyo and Mexico City.

Google also provided a list of the most searched locations, with a 7-Eleven convenience store in Lukang, Changhua County, the most popular. Railway stations, temples, and Taipei Mass Rapid Transit stations also populated Taiwan’s top-20, with the country’s tallest building, Taipei 101, listed at No. 17.

The company has also marked the anniversary of its service by launching a new, lighter camera and by allowing smartphones to view the old pictures of a location.