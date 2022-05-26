Alexa
  • Directory of Taiwan
  1. Home
  2. World

UK foreign secretary visits Bosnia to pledge support

By Associated Press
2022/05/26 15:17
Foreign Secretary of the United Kingdom, Elizabeth Truss, arrives for an informal working dinner of the North Atlantic Council in Foreign Ministers' s...

Foreign Secretary of the United Kingdom, Elizabeth Truss, arrives for an informal working dinner of the North Atlantic Council in Foreign Ministers' s...

SARAJEVO, Bosnia-Herzegovina (AP) — British Foreign Secretary Liz Truss is visiting Sarajevo on Thursday to reaffirm the U.K.'s commitment to peace and stability in Bosnia amid growing fears of malign influence from Russia in the ethnically-divided Balkan country.

During her one-day trip, Truss will meet with top Bosnian officials and announce plans to deepen “security and economic partnership with (the country) in the face of secessionists and Russian attempts to influence and destabilize” it, the U.K. Foreign Office said in a statement.

Truss will also address Bosnia’s multi-ethnic armed forces to urge support for Ukraine with a message that “Russia’s aggression cannot be appeased. It must be met with strength,” it added.

Bosnia has been divided along ethnic lines since the 1992-95 war between its Bosniak, Croat and Serb ethnic communities that killed around 100,000 people.

The country condemned Russia's invasion of Ukraine at the United Nations, but failed to agree on imposing sanctions against the Kremlin because of opposition from Serb officials.

Fears of destabilization have mounted in Bosnia in recent months as staunchly pro-Russia Bosnian Serb leader Milorad Dodik increased his divisive rhetoric, threatening to dismantle the country’s multi-ethnic institutions, block its long-stated strategic goal of joining NATO and advocating for the secession of majority Serb parts of its territory.

Dodik’s strong anti-Western stance has been repeatedly praised by Russia's ambassador to Bosnia, who stated in March that if Bosnian achieves its goal of NATO membership, Moscow “will have to react to this hostile act.”

Updated : 2022-05-26 16:51 GMT+08:00

MOST POPULAR

Alleged leaked audio reveals Chinese commanders planning mobilization for war with Taiwan
Alleged leaked audio reveals Chinese commanders planning mobilization for war with Taiwan
Taiwan receipt lottery numbers for March and April announced
Taiwan receipt lottery numbers for March and April announced
Taiwan flag spotted in new Top Gun film, premiers in Taiwan today
Taiwan flag spotted in new Top Gun film, premiers in Taiwan today
Taiwan's MOL warns of 19 major Omicron symptoms
Taiwan's MOL warns of 19 major Omicron symptoms
1-year-old boy suddenly dies from COVID during nap in Taiwan
1-year-old boy suddenly dies from COVID during nap in Taiwan
Taiwan's EVA Air to adopt new piece-based luggage policy from June 23, increasing baggage allowances
Taiwan's EVA Air to adopt new piece-based luggage policy from June 23, increasing baggage allowances
American couple adopts Taiwanese child after waiting 8 years
American couple adopts Taiwanese child after waiting 8 years
Taiwan residents can use rapid test to verify COVID, enable prescriptions from May 26
Taiwan residents can use rapid test to verify COVID, enable prescriptions from May 26
47% of Taiwan's COVID deaths this year have occurred within 3 days
47% of Taiwan's COVID deaths this year have occurred within 3 days
COVID case caught skirting quarantine in central Taiwan, faces up to NT$2 million fine
COVID case caught skirting quarantine in central Taiwan, faces up to NT$2 million fine