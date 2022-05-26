Taiwan inks energy deal with Somaliland

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Taiwan and Somaliland on Monday (May 23) inked an energy and mineral resources agreement.

Somaliland Minister of Energy and Minerals Abdilahi Farah Abdi finalized the deal at a ceremony held at the ministry building, according to the Taiwan representative office in Somaliland.

This deal forms the legal basis for bilateral energy and mineral resources cooperation in Somaliland, said Allen Lou (羅震華), Taiwan’s envoy to the East African nation. Additionally, a joint working group will be established to promote exchanges in information, exploration of drilling, capacity building, training, and investment, he said.

Lou praised the agreement as a symbol of progressing Taiwan-Somaliland cooperation and an opportunity for Somaliland “to demonstrate its sovereignty to the international community.” The envoy said the first exploration well will be drilled in 2023.

Lou pledged Taiwan will continue working closely with Somaliland to expand bilateral energy and mineral resources cooperation.