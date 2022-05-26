Micron will introduce EUV tools to central Taiwan fab later this year

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — American computer memory and data storage producer Micron Technology is planning to install extreme ultraviolet (EUV) lithography tools at its Taichung fab later this year.

President and CEO of Micron Sunjay Mehrotra made the announcement during a video speech at Computex 2022 on Wednesday (May 25). Mehrotra said in early preparation for its 1-gamma nm dynamic random access memory (DRAM) node volume production, the company will set up EUV equipment at its Taichung facility, according to CNA.

Mehrotra also said the company is looking forward to starting volume production for its next-generation 1-beta nm process node in Taiwan next year. “These two installations are another milestone in our continued growth and commitment to Taiwan,” Mehrotra added.

The CEO also pointed out that Micron is the largest foreign employer in Taiwan and the biggest foreign direct investor in the country. The U.S. company has more than 10,000 employees at its Taiwan facilities.

The company has chosen to vertically integrate in Taiwan due to its front-end fabrication expertise, in addition to its back-end assembly and testing abilities, Mehrotra said. Taiwan has a leading-edge semiconductor manufacturing ecosystem optimized for scale, cost, quality, and speed, he added.

Computex 2022 is being held in Taipei and is set to run from May 24-27.