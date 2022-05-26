Evaporative Air Coolers Market [IMPACT COVID-19] 2022 : Key Insights Based on Product Type, End use and Regional Demand 2030

Quadintel published a new report on the Evaporative Air Coolers Market. The research report consists of thorough information about demand, growth, opportunities, challenges, and restraints. In addition, it delivers an in-depth analysis of the structure and possibility of global and regional industries.

Global Evaporative Air Coolers Market is valued at approximately USD 6.2 Billion in 2021 and is anticipated to grow with a healthy growth rate of more than 4.8% over the forecast period 2022-2028.

Evaporating Air Cooler refers to a type of air conditioner that works by obtaining evaporation energy to lower the ambient temperature. In regions with hot and dry climates where factors such as efficiency and speed are important, the demand for Evaporative Air Coolers is high, thereby uplifting the market over the forecast period.

Evaporative Air Coolers are widely used in residential, commercial, and industrial areas. Change towards luxury lifestyle along with enhanced spending power of the consumers, raises the adoption of air coolers which will benefit the evaporative air cooler market. Emissions from air conditioners are also a cause of global warming, consumers are probing eco-friendly alternatives which will further uplift the sales of the evaporative air cooler market. Consumers in the high humid region along with consumers with high purchasing power prefer air conditioners over Evaporative Air Coolers which may likely hinder the market growth. Manufacturers are launching energy-efficient Evaporative Air Coolers which will boost the sale of the market. For instance, in Feb 2018 SPX Technologies Inc. announced the new Marley MD Everest with a wide range of applications to fulfill HVAC demands.

The key regions considered for the Global Evaporative Air Coolers Market study include Asia Pacific, North America, Europe, Latin America and the Rest of the World. China is anticipated to dominate the evaporative air cooler market due to the increased adoption of energy-efficient coolers. Factors such as sustainability, cost, and energy efficiency raised the demand for the evaporative air cooler market in countries like the U.S., Mexico, and the Middle East. The rest of the regions are estimated to witness sustained growth of Evaporative Air Coolers during the forecast period.

Major market players included in this report are:

Symphony Limited

Bajaj Electrical Limited

Honeywell International Inc

Havells India Ltd

Vertiv Group Corp

Usha International Limited

Porta cool LLC

Seeley International Pty Ltd

Hessaire Products Inc

Sky Air Cooler

The objective of the study is to define market sizes of different segments & countries in recent years and to forecast the values to the coming eight years. The report is designed to incorporate both qualitative and quantitative aspects of the industry within each of the regions and countries involved in the study. Furthermore, the report also caters the detailed information about the crucial aspects such as driving factors & challenges which will define the future growth of the market. Additionally, the report shall also incorporate available opportunities in micro markets for stakeholders to invest along with the detailed analysis of competitive landscape and product offerings of key players. The detailed segments and sub-segment of the market are explained below:

By Type

Stationary Evaporative Air Cooler

Central Evaporative Air Cooler

Portable Evaporative Air Cooler

By Material

Fiber

Metal

Stainless Steel

Plastic

By Application

Residential

Commercial

Industrial

By Region:

North America

U.S.

Canada

Europe

UK

Germany

France

Spain

Italy

ROE

Asia Pacific

China

India

Japan

Australia

South Korea

RoAPAC

Latin America

Brazil

Mexico

Rest of the World

Furthermore, years considered for the study are as follows:

Historical year – 2018, 2019, 2020

Base year – 2021

Forecast period – 2022 to 2028

Target Audience of the Global Evaporative Air Coolers Market in Market Study:

Key Consulting Companies & Advisors

Large, medium-sized, and small enterprises

Venture capitalists

Value-Added Resellers (VARs)

Third-party knowledge providers

Investment bankers

Investors

Table of Contents:

Market Overview

Market Definition and Scope

Market Dynamics

Market Industry Analysis

Market, Regional Analysis

Analysis of Leading Companies

Competitive Intelligence

Research Process

Market Analysis and Forecast, By Product Types

Factors Influencing

The global market is forecast to witness a rapid growth, owing to increasing demand for technological advancements from end-users. Moreover, increasing investments in research and development activities, launches, partnerships, and other strategic initiatives will benefit the market. Furthermore, the growing focus of authorities towards increasing urbanization and industrialization is forecast to drive the market growth.

What aspects regarding the regional analysis Market are included in this report?

Geographical regions covered in the report include North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America and Middle East and Africa region.

The report consists of detailed region-wise analysis of current and future market trends, providing information on product usage and consumption.

The growth rate of the market in every region, including their countries over the forecast period is included in the market report.

Based on what factors are the key market players assessed in this report?

The report offers detailed analysis of leading companies in the market across the globe.

It provides details of the major vendors involved in the Market including Key Players

A comprehensive overview of each company including the company profile, generated revenue, pricing of goods and

the manufactured products is incorporated in the report.

The facts and figures about market competitors along with standpoints of leading market players are presented in the report.

The recent developments, mergers and acquisitions related to mentioned key players are provided in the market report.

