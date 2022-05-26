Motion Control Software in Robotics Market [SHARE] 2022 : Global Industry Size, Growth, Segments and Forecast Report 2030

Quadintel published a new report on the Motion Control Software in Robotics Market. The research report consists of thorough information about demand, growth, opportunities, challenges, and restraints. In addition, it delivers an in-depth analysis of the structure and possibility of global and regional industries.
Global Motion Control Software in Robotics Market is valued at approximately USD 7.56 billion in 2021 and is anticipated to grow with a healthy growth rate of more than 19.6 % over the forecast period 2022-2028.
Motion Control Software is a critical component of robotic systems that determines how a robot should move in order to complete pre-defined tasks. It allows you to manipulate the machine tooling or the part itself in a precise and controlled manner. Increasing innovations in software, rising adoption of linear robotics and rising liability on automation have driven the adoption of Motion Control Software in Robotics across the projected period.
For Instance: According to the International Federation of Robotics (IFB), the use of industrial robots grew by 10% in 2021, with about 3 million industrial robots operating in companies. Also, rising preference for efficient and automatic systems and involvement of leading Robotic Industries is most likely to boost the overall growth of the Motion Control Software in Robotics market. However, lack of skilled specialists and lack of awareness of the technology can obstruct the market’s expansion over the projection period of 2022-2028.
The key regions considered for the Global Motion Control Software In Robotics Market study include Asia Pacific, North America, Europe, Latin America and Rest of the World. North America is the leading region across the world. Extensive use of robotics in the automotive, manufacturing and healthcare industries is driving the market growth in the region. Whereas, APEJ is also anticipated to exhibit the highest growth rate over the forecast period 2022-2028. The market is expected to grow during the projected period due to the extensive adoption of automation and rapid industrialization.
Major market players included in this report are:
ABB Ltd.
Fanuc Robotics Company
Teradyne
Kuka AG
Yamaha Motor Co.
Yaskawa Electric Corp.
Denso Wave
Omron Corporation
Nachi Robotics System
Energid Technologies
The objective of the study is to define market sizes of different segments & countries in recent years and to forecast the values to the coming eight years. The report is designed to incorporate both qualitative and quantitative aspects of the industry within each of the regions and countries involved in the study. Furthermore, the report also caters the detailed information about the crucial aspects such as driving factors & challenges which will define the future growth of the market. Additionally, the report shall also incorporate available opportunities in micro markets for stakeholders to invest along with the detailed analysis of competitive landscape and product offerings of key players. The detailed segments and sub-segment of the market are explained below:
By Robot Type:
Articulated
Cartesian
Cylindrical
Polar
SCARA
Delta
By Robotic System Type:
Manipulation Robotic System
Mobile Robotic System
Data Acquisition and Control System
By Application:
Industrial Robot
Medical Robot
Consumer Robot
By Offering:
Standard
Customized
By Software:
Pick & Place
Drilling
Hold & Rotate
Painting
Striking, Punching & Blanking
Welding
Inspection
Cutting
Layout, Marking & Measurement
Grinding & Polishing
Other
By Motion Type:
Linear
Rotary
Oscillatory
Omni-Directionally
By End-User:
Manufacturing Industries
Oil & Gas
Healthcare
Research Academia
Others
By Region:
North America
U.S.
Canada
Europe
UK
Germany
France
Spain
Italy
ROE
Asia Pacific
China
India
Japan
Australia
South Korea
RoAPAC
Latin America
Brazil
Mexico
Rest of the World
Furthermore, years considered for the study are as follows:
Historical year – 2018, 2019
Base year – 2020
Forecast period – 2021 to 2027
Target Audience of the Global Motion Control Software in Robotics Market in Market Study:
Key Consulting Companies & Advisors
Large, medium-sized, and small enterprises
Venture capitalists
Value-Added Resellers (VARs)
Third-party knowledge providers
Investment bankers
Investors
Table of Contents:
- Market Overview
- Market Definition and Scope
- Market Dynamics
- Market Industry Analysis
- Market, Regional Analysis
- Analysis of Leading Companies
- Competitive Intelligence
- Research Process
- Market Analysis and Forecast, By Product Types
