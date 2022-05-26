Smart Elevator Market [GROWTH] 2022 : Segmented by Product, Application, Key Players and Regional Analysis to 2030

Quadintel published a new report on the Smart Elevator Market. The research report consists of thorough information about demand, growth, opportunities, challenges, and restraints. In addition, it delivers an in-depth analysis of the structure and possibility of global and regional industries.

Global Smart Elevator Market is valued approximately USD $$ billion in 2021 and is anticipated to grow with a healthy growth rate of more than % over the forecast period 2022-2030.

Smart elevators are designed to change the simple act of traveling between floors by offering novel digital security systems controls, such as touch screen, destination dispatching, biometrics, and access control systems. The increasing construction of high-rise buildings equipped, rising need for reducing energy consumption in buildings, smart cities to boost installation of smart elevators, growing aging population coupled with modernization of building are the chief factors that are attributing to the global market growth.

For instance, according to Statista, in the US, construction expenditure in the private sector was stood at USD 1,023.02 billion and public sector with USD 310.17 billion in 2018. Also, the amount reached USD 1140.91 billion in the private sector and USD 355.54 billion in public sectors in 2020. Thereby, rising spending on construction activity is likely to fuel the demand for the smart elevator, which may support the market growth across the globe. However, the high initial cost required for the installation of smart elevators and integration of smart elevator components in existing elevators impedes the growth of the market over the forecast period of 2022-2028. Also, rising inclination toward green technologies in the construction industry and data analytics for predictive maintenance of elevators are anticipated to act as a catalyzing factor for the market demand during the forecast period.

The key regions considered for the global Smart Elevator Market study include Asia Pacific, North America, Europe, Latin America, and the Rest of the World. The Asia Pacific is the leading region across the world in terms of market share owing to the rapid urbanization, rising construction of building with smart technologies, and growth of emerging nations like India and China. Whereas, Europe is also anticipated to exhibit the highest CAGR over the forecast period 2022-2028. Factors such as the emergence of the novel technologies, as well as substantial growth of the construction industry, would create lucrative growth prospects for the Smart Elevator Market across the European region.

Major market players included in this report are:

Otis Elevator Corporation

Kone Corporation

Schindler Group

Thyssenkrupp AG

Hitachi Ltd

Hyundai Elevators Co., LTD

Mitsubishi Electric Corporation

Toshiba Elevators and Building Systems Corporation

Honeywell International Inc.

Fujitec Co., Ltd.

The objective of the study is to define market sizes of different segments & countries in recent years and to forecast the values to the coming eight years. The report is designed to incorporate both qualitative and quantitative aspects of the industry within each of the regions and countries involved in the study. Furthermore, the report also caters the detailed information about the crucial aspects such as driving factors & challenges which will define the future growth of the market. Additionally, the report shall also incorporate available opportunities in micro markets for stakeholders to invest along with the detailed analysis of competitive landscape and product offerings of key players. The detailed segments and sub-segment of the market are explained below:

By Component

Control System

Maintenance System

Communication System

By Service

New Installation

Maintenance

Renovation

By Application

Residential

Commercial

Institutional

Industrial

By Region:

North America

U.S.

Canada

Europe

UK

Germany

France

Spain

Italy

ROE

Asia Pacific

China

India

Japan

Australia

South Korea

RoAPAC

Latin America

Brazil

Mexico

Rest of the World

Furthermore, years considered for the study are as follows:

Historical year – 2018, 2019, 2020

Base year – 2021

Forecast period – 2022 to 2028

Target Audience of the Global Smart Elevator Market in Market Study:

Key Consulting Companies & Advisors

Large, medium-sized, and small enterprises

Venture capitalists

Value-Added Resellers (VARs)

Third-party knowledge providers

Investment bankers

Investors

