McDonald’s Taiwan offers bring-your-own-cup discount

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — McDonald’s Taiwan will offer a NT$5 (US$0.17) discount for customers who bring their cup starting June 1.

The offer applies to all cup sizes of beverages available at the fast-food restaurant chain. The policy will replace its point collection system for drinks, which ends May 31, per UDN.

Bottled drinks and soup are not included and payments can only be made over the counter and via the through-through service, according to McDonald’s Taiwan. The company added customers can only use non-disposable cups, meaning PET bottles, paper cups, polystyrene cups, and takeaway plastic cups are not accepted.

Meanwhile, the restaurant has put in place six reusable cup rental stations in Taipei and Tainan since 2021 in collaboration with Goodtogo, a platform advocating reusable food and beverage containers. People are invited to make use of the service and receive a deducted price for their drink at McDonald’s.

The move is in line with the government’s initiative to cut waste, which makes it mandatory for beverage chains, convenience stores, fast-food restaurants, and supermarkets to implement the reward scheme from July 1, 2022.