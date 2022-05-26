Taiwan reports 81,852 local COVID cases, record 104 deaths

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — The Central Epidemic Command Center (CECC) announced 81,852 local COVID cases on Thursday (May 26) and a single-day record of 104 deaths.

CECC head Chen Shih-chung (陳時中) also confirmed 55 imported cases, bringing the country's total case count to 1,640,271. The 104 deaths brought the country's total COVID death toll to 1,658.

Local cases

The local cases include 39,020 males, 42,799 females, and 33 cases still under investigation, ranging in age from under 5 to their 90s. New Taipei City reported the most cases with 17,632, followed by 9,944 in Taichung City, 9,484 in Taoyuan City, 9,062 in Taipei City, 8,566 in Kaohsiung City, 5,871 in Tainan City, 3,281 in Changhua County, 2,623 in Pingtung County, 2,282 in Hsinchu County, 2,041 in Yilan County, 1,700 in Miaoli County, 1,690 in Keelung City, 1,679 in Hsinchu City, 1,291 in Hualien County, 1,105 in Yunlin County, 1,004 in Nantou County, 920 in Chiayi County, 749 in Taitung County, 522 in Chiayi City, 206 in Penghu County, 182 in Kinmen County, and 18 in Lienchiang County.

COVID deaths

The 104 deaths announced on Thursday include 56 men and 48 women ranging in age from under 5 to their 90s, all of whom were classified as severe cases. Ninety-seven had a history of chronic disease and 49 were not vaccinated. Their dates of diagnosis ranged from April 27 to May 23 and dates of death from May 13-23.

Imported cases

The 55 imported cases include 30 males and 25 females ranging in age from their teens to their 70s. They arrived between May 24-25, and their countries of origin are still being investigated.

COVID case statistics

Since the pandemic began, Taiwan has carried out 10,677,190 COVID tests, with 9,039,299 coming back negative. Of the 1,640,271 confirmed cases, 12,723 were imported, 1,627,494 were local, 36 came from the Navy's "Goodwill Fleet," three from a cargo pilot cluster, one is unresolved, and 14 are under investigation.

Up until now, 1,658 individuals have succumbed to the disease.