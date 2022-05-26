Alexa
Taiwan’s KMT chair to visit US in early June

Eric Chu will speak at the Brookings Institution during 12-day tour

By Matthew Strong, Taiwan News, Staff Writer
2022/05/26 14:04
KMT Chairman Eric Chu. 

KMT Chairman Eric Chu.  (CNA photo)

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) – Kuomintang (KMT) Chairman Eric Chu (朱立倫) will leave on a 12-day visit to the United States on June 2, reports said Thursday (May 26).

During his tour, the opposition leader will meet with members of Congress, representatives of the State Department, the National Security Council, and the Department of Defense, and speak at the Brookings Institution, CNA reported.

In addition to Washington, D.C., Chu will also visit New York, Los Angeles, and San Francisco. He will meet with local leaders and Taiwanese communities, as well as being invited to the Heritage Foundation and Stanford University’s Hoover Institution.

In the capital, he will officially open the KMT’s liaison office. The party already operated a bureau in the U.S. during a previous stint in opposition, from 2004 to 2008, but it shuttered the center after its candidate Ma Ying-jeou (馬英九) was elected president in 2008.
Brookings Institution

