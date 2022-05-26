Artificial Intelligence in Agriculture Market [IMPACT COVID-19] 2022 : Growth, Key Players and Industry Demand Analysis to 2030

Quadintel published a new report on the Artificial Intelligence in Agriculture Market. The research report consists of thorough information about demand, growth, opportunities, challenges, and restraints. In addition, it delivers an in-depth analysis of the structure and possibility of global and regional industries.

Global Artificial Intelligence in Agriculture Market is valued at approximately USD 1.0 billion in 20211 and is anticipated to grow with a healthy growth rate of more than 25.5% over the forecast period 2022-2028.

Artificial Intelligence in Agriculture describes as the adoption of novel and advancing technologies to solve traditional farming complications. AI systems aids to boost harvest quality and accuracy, which is also known as precision agriculture.

Request To Download Sample of This Strategic Report: – https://www.quadintel.com/request-sample/artificial-intelligence-in-agriculture-market-1/QI037

In addition, it also detects any disease in plants, pests, and poor nutrition of farms, and can also target weeds and decide which herbicide to use in the area. The rising deployment of data generation through sensors and aerial images for crops, as well as regulatory support to adopt modern agricultural techniques are stimulating the market demand. Moreover, the growing population is putting strain on the global food supply chain, which is leading the higher crop production. According to the united nation, there are nearly 7.3 billion people around the world and it is expected to rise to around 9.7 billion people by 2050. Therefore, these factors may boost the global market demand in the near future. However, high costs are involved for gathering precise field data impedes the growth of the market over the forecast period of 2022-2028. Also, the rising adoption of AI solutions to manage small farms (less than 5 hectares) is anticipated to act as a catalyzing factor for the market demand during the forecast period.

The key regions considered for the Global Artificial Intelligence in Agriculture Market study include Asia Pacific, North America, Europe, Latin America and Rest of the World. Europe is the leading region across the world in terms of market share owing to the rising inclination towards the monitoring and reporting tools for indoor and outdoor farms and growing need for the visualization of overall crop production by using computer vision and AI. Whereas, Asia-Pacific is also anticipated to exhibit the highest CAGR over the forecast period 2022-2028. Factors such as the highest crop production in the regions such as India and China, as well as rising government support for the adoption of novel agricultural techniques would create lucrative growth prospects for Artificial Intelligence in Agriculture market across the Asia-Pacific region.

DOWNLOAD FREE SAMPLE REPORT – https://www.quadintel.com/request-sample/artificial-intelligence-in-agriculture-market-1/QI037

Major market players included in this report are:

International Business Machines Corp. (IBM)

Microsoft Corporation

Vision Robotics Corporation

Deere & Company

Precision Hawk Inc.

Granular, Inc.

Cainthus Corporation

The Climate Corporation

Vision Robotics Corporation

Descartes Labs, Inc.

The objective of the study is to define market sizes of different segments & countries in recent years and to forecast the values to the coming eight years. The report is designed to incorporate both qualitative and quantitative aspects of the industry within each of the regions and countries involved in the study. Furthermore, the report also caters the detailed information about the crucial aspects such as driving factors & challenges which will define the future growth of the market. Additionally, the report shall also incorporate available opportunities in micro markets for stakeholders to invest along with the detailed analysis of competitive landscape and product offerings of key players. The detailed segments and sub-segment of the market are explained below:

By Technology

Machine Learning

Computer Vision

Predictive Analytics

By Offering:

Hardware

Software

AI-as-a-Service

Services

By Application

Precision Farming

Agriculture Robots

Livestock Monitoring

Drone Analytics

Labor Management

Others

Request a Sample PDF copy of the report @ – https://www.quadintel.com/request-sample/artificial-intelligence-in-agriculture-market-1/QI037

By Region:

North America

U.S.

Canada

Europe

UK

Germany

France

Spain

Italy

ROE

Asia Pacific

China

India

Japan

Australia

South Korea

RoAPAC

Latin America

Brazil

Mexico

Rest of the World

Furthermore, years considered for the study are as follows:

Historical year – 2018, 2019, 2020

Base year – 2021

Forecast period – 2022 to 2028

Target Audience of the Global Artificial Intelligence in Agriculture Market in Market Study:

Key Consulting Companies & Advisors

Large, medium-sized, and small enterprises

Venture capitalists

Value-Added Resellers (VARs)

Third-party knowledge providers

Investment bankers

Investors

Access full Report Description, TOC, Table of Figure, Chart, etc. @ – https://www.quadintel.com/request-sample/artificial-intelligence-in-agriculture-market-1/QI037

Table of Contents:

Market Overview

Market Definition and Scope

Market Dynamics

Market Industry Analysis

Market, Regional Analysis

Analysis of Leading Companies

Competitive Intelligence

Research Process

Market Analysis and Forecast, By Product Types

Factors Influencing

The global market is forecast to witness a rapid growth, owing to increasing demand for technological advancements from end-users. Moreover, increasing investments in research and development activities, launches, partnerships, and other strategic initiatives will benefit the market. Furthermore, the growing focus of authorities towards increasing urbanization and industrialization is forecast to drive the market growth.

What aspects regarding the regional analysis Market are included in this report?

Geographical regions covered in the report include North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America and Middle East and Africa region.

The report consists of detailed region-wise analysis of current and future market trends, providing information on product usage and consumption.

The growth rate of the market in every region, including their countries over the forecast period is included in the market report.

Based on what factors are the key market players assessed in this report?

The report offers detailed analysis of leading companies in the market across the globe.

It provides details of the major vendors involved in the Market including Key Players

A comprehensive overview of each company including the company profile, generated revenue, pricing of goods and

the manufactured products is incorporated in the report.

The facts and figures about market competitors along with standpoints of leading market players are presented in the report.

The recent developments, mergers and acquisitions related to mentioned key players are provided in the market report.

Request Full Report : – https://www.quadintel.com/request-sample/artificial-intelligence-in-agriculture-market-1/QI037

About Quadintel:

We are the best market research reports provider in the industry. Quadintel believes in providing quality reports to clients to meet the top line and bottom line goals which will boost your market share in today’s competitive environment. Quadintel is a ‘one-stop solution’ for individuals, organizations, and industries that are looking for innovative market research reports.

Get in Touch with Us:

Quadintel:

Email: sales@quadintel.com

Address: Office – 500 N Michigan Ave, Suite 600, Chicago, Illinois 60611, UNITED STATES

Tel: +1 888 212 3539 (US – TOLL FREE)

Website: https://www.quadintel.com/