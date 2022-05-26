Industrial 3D Printing Market [RISING TODAY] 2022 : Industry Revenue Growth, Development and Demand Forecast 2030

Quadintel published a new report on the Industrial 3D Printing Market. The research report consists of thorough information about demand, growth, opportunities, challenges, and restraints. In addition, it delivers an in-depth analysis of the structure and possibility of global and regional industries.

Global Industrial 3D Printing Market is valued approximately USD $$ billion in 2021 and is anticipated to grow with a healthy growth rate of more than % over the forecast period 2022-2030.

Industrial 3D printing is a manufacturing technique for the production of physical goods from a computer-aided design (CAD) digital file. The method is gaining huge traction in almost all industries such as aerospace & defense, automotive, printed electronics, food & culinary, healthcare, jewelry, oil & gas, consumer goods, and many others. The growing focus on high-volume production using 3D printing, developments in 3D printing software, rising demand for 3D printing services in various industries such as automotive, aerospace & defense, food & culinary, printed electronics, etc. are key factors that are attributing towards the global market growth.

For instance, as per Statista, in 2017, the automotive industry generates a revenue of USD 5,315 billion across the globe. Additionally, the amount is anticipated to grow and reach USD 8,931 billion by 2030. Consequentially, the growth of the automotive industry is surging the demand for industrial 3D printing, thus, in turn, augments the market growth in the near future. However, the high capital requirement for additive manufacturing and lack of standardization impedes the growth of the market over the forecast period of 2022-2030. Also, smart manufacturing with industry 4.0 and growing investments in specialized software and core printing technologies is anticipated to act as a catalyzing factor for the market demand during the forecast period.

The key regions considered for the global Industrial 3D Printing market study include Asia Pacific, North America, Europe, Latin America, and the Rest of the World. North America is the leading region across the world in terms of market share owing to the emergence of novel technologies in 3D printing and the presence of chief market players like HP, 3D Systems, GE Additive, and many others. Whereas, Asia-Pacific is anticipated to exhibit the highest CAGR over the forecast period 2022-2028. Factors such as exponential growth of the automotive and aerospace & defense industry, as well as increasing investment for the research & development activities, would create lucrative growth prospects for the Industrial 3D Printing market across the Asia-Pacific region.

Major market players included in this report are:

Stratasys, Ltd

3D Systems Corporation

Materialise NV

GE Additive

ExOne Company

Voxeljet AG

Hewlett-Packard Development Company, L.P.

SLM Solutions Group AG

Renishaw PLC

Protolabs

The objective of the study is to define market sizes of different segments & countries in recent years and to forecast the values to the coming eight years. The report is designed to incorporate both qualitative and quantitative aspects of the industry within each of the regions and countries involved in the study. Furthermore, the report also caters the detailed information about the crucial aspects such as driving factors & challenges which will define the future growth of the market. Additionally, the report shall also incorporate available opportunities in micro markets for stakeholders to invest along with the detailed analysis of competitive landscape and Offering offerings of key players. The detailed segments and sub-segment of the market are explained below:

By Offering:

Printers

Materials

Software

Services

By Process:

Binder Jetting

Direct Energy Deposition

Material Extrusion

Material Jetting

Powder Bed Fusion

Sheet Lamination

Vat Photopolymerization

By Technology:

Stereolithography

Fused Modelling Deposition (FDM)

Selective Laser Sintering (SLS)

Direct Metal Laser Sintering (DMLS)

Polyjet Printing

Inkjet Printing

Electron Beam Melting (EBM)

Laser Metal Deposition (LMD)

Digital Light Processing (DLP)

Laminated Object Manufacturing (LOM)

Others

By Application:

Prototyping

Manufacturing

High Voltage

By Industry:

Automotive

Aerospace & Defense

Food & Culinary

Printed Electronics

Foundry & Forging

Healthcare

Jewellery

Oil & Gas

Consumer Goods

Others

By Region:

North America

U.S.

Canada

Europe

UK

Germany

France

Spain

Italy

ROE

Asia Pacific

China

India

Japan

Australia

South Korea

RoAPAC

Latin America

Brazil

Mexico

Rest of the World

Furthermore, years considered for the study are as follows:

Historical year – 2018, 2019, 2020

Base year – 2021

Forecast period – 2022 to 2028

Target Audience of the Global Industrial 3D Printing Market in Market Study:

Key Consulting Companies & Advisors

Large, medium-sized, and small enterprises

Venture capitalists

Value-Added Resellers (VARs)

Third-party knowledge providers

Investment bankers

Investors

Table of Contents:

Market Overview

Market Definition and Scope

Market Dynamics

Market Industry Analysis

Market, Regional Analysis

Analysis of Leading Companies

Competitive Intelligence

Research Process

Market Analysis and Forecast, By Product Types

Factors Influencing

