Heavy Construction Equipment Market [HOW TO GAIN] 2022 : Overview By Industry Key Players, Revenue and Product Demand 2030

Quadintel published a new report on the Heavy Construction Equipment Market. The research report consists of thorough information about demand, growth, opportunities, challenges, and restraints. In addition, it delivers an in-depth analysis of the structure and possibility of global and regional industries.

Global Heavy Construction Equipment Market is valued approximately USD 170.35 billion in 2021 and is anticipated to grow with a healthy growth rate of more than 7.0% over the forecast period 2022-2028.

Heavy construction equipment is primarily adopted for performing heavy operations tasks such as lifting excavation, material handling, and other heavy operations. The equipment facilitates the transportation of objects faster, reduces the need for a huge workforce, and improves business efficiency on large scale. Heavy construction equipment is gaining huge traction in public works & railroad, infrastructure, construction & manufacturing, mining, forestry & agriculture, oil & gas, and many other end-use segments.

The growing investments in the construction industry, rapid urbanization, increasing demand for heavy construction equipment majorly from developing countries, coupled with rapid technology developments are the major factors that are surging the market demand across the globe. For instance, according to the news released by Global Construction 2030, it is expected that the volume of construction output will increase by 85% and accounted for USD 15.5 trillion globally by 2030. This development is primarily driven by three nations China, India, and the United States that contribute with 57% share for the development of the construction industry around the world. However, the high cost of equipment and shortage of skilled labor force, and maintenance & repair-related issues of equipment impede the growth of the market over the forecast period of 2022-2028. Also, renting or leasing of equipment and agreements & contracts, joint ventures, and mergers & acquisitions among leading companies are anticipated to act as a catalyzing factor for the market demand during the forecast period.

The key regions considered for the global Heavy Construction Equipment market study include Asia Pacific, North America, Europe, Latin America, and the Rest of the World. The Asia Pacific is the leading region across the world in terms of market share owing to the exponential growth of the construction sector, as well as increasing industrialization and urbanization. Whereas, Middle-East & Africa is anticipated to exhibit a significant CAGR over the forecast period 2022-2028. Factors such as increasing disposable income, as well as investments in new building constructions and renovation activities, would create lucrative growth prospects for the Heavy Construction Equipment market across the region.

Major market players included in this report are:

Caterpillar Inc.

Liebherr AG

Terex Corporation

Volvo Construction Equipment AB

Komatsu Limited

Doosan Infracoe

Hitachi Machinery Construction Co., Ltd.

JCB

Sany Heavy Industry Co., Ltd.

CNH Industrial N.V.

The objective of the study is to define market sizes of different segments & countries in recent years and to forecast the values to the coming eight years. The report is designed to incorporate both qualitative and quantitative aspects of the industry within each of the regions and countries involved in the study. Furthermore, the report also caters the detailed inApplicationation about the crucial aspects such as driving factors & challenges which will define the future growth of the market. Additionally, the report shall also incorporate available opportunities in micro markets for stakeholders to invest along with the detailed analysis of competitive landscape and product offerings of key players. The detailed segments and sub-segment of the market are explained below:

By Type

Earth moving equipment

Material handling Equipment

Heavy construction vehicles

Others

By Application

Excavation & demolition

Heavy lifting

Material Handling

Tunneling

Transportation

Recycling & waste management

By End-Use Sector

Construction & manufacturing

Oil & gas

Public works & rail road

Infrastructure

Mining

Forestry & agriculture

Others

By Region:

North America

U.S.

Canada

Europe

UK

Germany

France

Spain

Italy

ROE

Asia Pacific

China

India

Japan

Australia

South Korea

RoAPAC

Latin America

Brazil

Mexico

Rest of the World

Furthermore, years considered for the study are as follows:

Historical year – 2018, 2019, 2020

Base year – 2021

Forecast period – 2022 to 2028

Target Audience of the Global Heavy Construction Equipment Market in Market Study:

Key Consulting Companies & Advisors

Large, medium-sized, and small enterprises

Venture capitalists

Value-Added Resellers (VARs)

Third-party knowledge providers

Investment bankers

Investors

